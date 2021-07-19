Social Sightings: Fruity Pebbles Po'Boy at Frontier Days and More

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Monday mornings are tough, but digesting this new series shouldn't be. Social Sightings is a collection of interesting food tidbits that we've spotted over the past week. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.

Today in unnecessary food combinations: Just over the border in Wyoming, Cheyenne Frontier Days is back July 23 through August 1, and there are some...odd new food options, including a Fruity Pebbles shrimp "po’boi."

Brutø, the counter-service restaurant from chef Kelly Whitaker at Dairy Block, has added brunch!

Instagram: @brutodenver

A reader reached out with a question about a long-gone eatery: "There used to be a fabulous Mexican restaurant in Denver during the ’60s and ’70s, the Original Mexican Cafe located at 3233 Osage ... They served their chile rellenos with the most fabulous red sauce. I would love to find the recipe for that sauce. They served the very best chile rellenos I have ever eaten. I was heartbroken when they closed."

Have any leads? Email us at cafe@westword.com.

Bar Civic debuted at Civic Center Eats. The open-air happy-hour pop-up at Voorhies Memorial at Civic Center Park will be going on every Tuesday through Thursday from 4 to 10 p.m.

Instagram: @barcivic

Catch two big-name Denver chefs at a mountain dinner this summer. The Grand Hyatt Vail's Creekside Dinner Series will feature Cattivella's Elise Wiggins on July 29 and former Old Major chef and owner (and current maker of some of the best local meat products at River Bear) Justin Brunson on September 2.

Instagram: @grandhayattvail

The dim sum cart is back at Super Mega Bien!

Instagram: @supermegabiendenver

EXPAND Take a tour at Laws to learn more about what the distillery is up to. Linnea Covington

Westword contributor Linnea Covington recently went on a tour at Laws Whiskey House (which you should also try — tours are once again open to the public as of July 1) and learned that it is slowly expanding its Overland distillery. A new and larger taproom is in the works and expected to debut late next summer. Laws also recently celebrated its tenth anniversary; events marking the occasion will be announced soon.

Instagram: @lawswhiskey

Happy hour returns to Fish N Beer, Tuesday through Thursday from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Let's all celebrate with $2.50 raw and grilled oysters ASAP.

Instagram: @fishnbeer_denver

For anyone back at work in offices near RiNo, just a friendly reminder that Osaka Ramen has lunch bento boxes.

Instagram: @osakaramendenver

Green chile was an essential part of our story on must-do culinary experiences for Denver tourists, but we didn't talk about green chile fries or tots. Worth considering: these green chile tots from Chicken Rebel.

Instagram: @chickenrebel

Coperta just updated its menu; pop by to see if chef Paul Reilly has added any local peach dishes, and be sure to check out the three peach recipes he shared in his recent Westword story. The cast-iron peaches with chiles and goat cheese is a real — and really easy — summer dinner party winner.

Instagram: @copertadenver



Did you spot some interesting restaurant news? Share it with us at cafe@westword.com.