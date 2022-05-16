Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Food News

Social Sightings: Kickin Chicken Fights Vandalism With Positivity and More Tasty Tidbits

May 16, 2022 5:52AM

Bob and Oscar caused damage at Kickin Chicken, but now the rocks are a part of the family.
Bob and Oscar caused damage at Kickin Chicken, but now the rocks are a part of the family. Kickin Chicken/Instagram
Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is your quick look at recent food tidbits that we've spotted. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.

In its first few months, Lakewood's Kickin Chicken (home to a very good hot chicken sandwich) had a rock thrown through its windows not once, but twice. Now, those rocks are dubbed Bob and Oscar. "Instead of being a symbol of hate, I was adopted and became part of the Kickin Chicken family," reads Bob's plaque.
Instagram: @kickin.chicken
click to enlarge MUSIC CITY HOT CHICKEN/INSTAGRAM
Music City Hot Chicken/Instagram

Our 2022 Best Hot Chicken winner, Music City Hot Chicken inside TRVE Brewing on Broadway, does more than just its signature sandwiches. Last week, it added a new item to the menu: gyro fries, loaded with tzatziki, gyro meat, feta, sriracha aioli, and a cucumber, tomato and onion relish.
Instagram: @mchcden
ANNETTE/INSTAGRAM
Annette/Instagram

Annette, the Stanley Marketplace restaurant from James Beard-nominated chef Caroline Glover, teamed up with Our Mutual Friend on a new beer. Verbena Paradiso is a gose ale made with lemon verbena. It's available at both the brewery and restaurant — where you can also try it in Annette's new cocktail, the Bamm Bamm Radler, made with Fruity Pebble-infused rhum agricole and lime. "Basically a daiquiri in a beer," the restaurant says.
Instagram: @annette_scratchtotable
SOUL FOOD SCHOLAR/INSTAGRAM
Soul Food Scholar/Instagram
Speaking of Beard awards, Denver Soul Food Scholar Adrian Miller, who's nominated for his book Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue, got an unexpected shoutout from the Transportation Security Administration when it reposted his tweet about having a carry-on full of barbecue, along with some pun-filled commentary. "Everything in this bag looks un-grill-ievable," TSA offered. "You’ll be happy to know all this is coal by us to go in any bag. Grate job here, leaving any BBQ sauce over 3.4oz in checked bags. Let’s be frank! We know a way to keep you from getting all fired up about packing mi-steaks. Flip on over to our friends at AskTSA. Their answers are always a job well done. You’ll find them grilling online 7 days a week."
Instagram: @soulfoodscholar
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation