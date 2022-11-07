Social Sightings: The Return of Chocolate Lab and More Openings to Get Excited About

Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is a quick taste of recent food tidbits that goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.
Circumstances beyond his control led to last February's closure of the Chocolate Lab location on East Colfax Avenue, said owner Phil Simonson, who hoped to find a new home for his chocolate-centric restaurant, bar and shop. And now he has: Chocolate Lab is moving into 5575 East Third Avenue in the Hilltop neighborhood, once the home of the Cheese Company (the last location was also a former cheese shop). After completing some construction in the space, Simonson hopes to open this Chocolate Lab in December.
Instagram: @chocolatelabdenver
the scoop on Molotov Kitschen, which he's opening in the former To the Wind space on East Colfax. Porytko makes some of the most creative (and delicious) dishes in Denver at his Misfit Snack Bar, which is located inside Middleman, just a block from his new venture. At Molotov Kitschen, which should open in early 2023, the focus will be on Eastern European fare, with a special emphasis on Ukrainian cuisine, a nod to his family's heritage.
Instagram: @molotovdenver
Instagram: @roomforfriendswine
Culinary Creative group is getting in on the action. The team behind Bar Dough, Señor Bear and more are bringing Red Top Rendezvous to 2917 West 25th Avenue in Jefferson Park. Red Top hosted a pop-up last month and previewed some dishes; keep an eye on social media for future opportunities to try the goods before the eatery debuts.
Instagram: @redtopsdenver