Social Sightings: Pacific Ocean Marketplace Under New Ownership and More Food News

Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is your quick look at recent food tidbits that we've spotted. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.
Pacific Ocean Marketplace, which the Lam family opened in 1988 and grew to three locations, has been sold to Great Wall Supermarket. The Denver location is already under new ownership, while the Broomfield spot will make the transition on July 25, with the Aurora outpost following on October 25. In a statement on Instagram, the Lam family wrote: "Great Wall Supermarket is an established Asian grocery chain with several locations around the country. We hope that you will continue to support them. We believe they will develop in the future and make great contributions to the Asian community."
Instagram: @pacificoceanmarket
Fire on the Mountain. Pearl of Carolina is named for one of the album tracks and is a Carolina-inspired barbecue sauce with some heat from cayenne. The eatery is also offering fee-free tickets for the show, and a free draft beer for anyone who buys it through the QR codes on posters at its locations.
Instagram: @fotmdenver
Street Feud, which opened on East Colfax late last year and nabbed our pick for best fries in the Best of Denver 2022, just got some good news: Its liquor license was approved. Boozy beverages will be added to the lineup soon. Cheers!
Instagram: @street_feud