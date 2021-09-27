Social Sightings: A New Pizza Collaboration and More

What happens when a James Beard-nominated chef and a pizza place from the team behind James Beard award-winning Frasca collaborate? One must-try pie. Chef Kelly Whitaker of the Wolf's Tailor, Brutø and Basta created the latest pie in Pizzeria Locale's Guest Chef Series. The Forager is topped with forest mushrooms, Italian pork sausage, truffle oil, thyme, Fontina, mozzarella and Parmesan with butter and garlic oil, and is available for the month of October for $12. One dollar from each pie sold will go to the nonprofit Zero FoodPrint.
Gold Point on Larimer Street — from the new bar van on the patio. Now you don't even have to venture inside for a cold one, so put on your best fall flannel and enjoy the fresh air.
his Aurora barbecue joint, but he's already thinking about giving back to the community. The home cook-turned-business owner is planning a free Thanksgiving meal on November 25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and is looking for volunteers and donations of uncooked turkey and ham, bottled water, soda, cutlery, canned goods and kids' jackets to distribute to those in need. As you're planning your holiday, consider helping to make this event happen.
Toro, at the JW Marriott in Cherry Creek, and Tamayo, in Larimer Square, will launch marigold-inspired specials and activities celebrating Día de los Muertos. Along with drinks and dishes like the habanero blood orange margarita and chile ancho confit with pork belly stew, you can also stream a signature Spotify playlist of Latin music and check out online tutorials led by Sandoval. The specials will run through November 2.
