Dana Rodriguez Will Be Executive Chef at Casa Bonita







If Matt Stone and Trey Parker were writing a script for, they could not have devised a more fantastic story.Dana Rodriguez was fresh from Mexico, a single mother looking for a better life for her three daughters, when she landed in Denver. The first job for which she appllied: a position in the kitchen at Casa Bonita. That was in 1998, and the management at the time told her she was "not qualified."Twenty-three years later, and Rodriguez is one of Denver's most acclaimed chefs, with a national reputation. Although she suffered a few more rejections (including a night cleaning crew job), she finally got hired on at Panzano, where she was mentored by Jen Jasinski. When Jasinski went on to open Rioja in Larimer Square with Beth Gruitch, Rodriguez went with her.Finally, Rodriguez struck out on her own, co-founding Work & Class and then Super Mega Bien; her first bar, Cantina Loco, is set to open next month in Highland. And now she has one of the greatest side gigs of all time: Rodriguez is the new executive chef in a partnership with the new owners of Casa Bonita, Stone and Parker.It could be their most genius move. After all, the food — or what has been called food at Casa Bonita — is one of the most legendary aspects of this pink eatertainment palace, which opened its doors at 6715 West Colfax in Lakewood in 1974. Founder Bill Waugh had a few other versions of the concept; he wound up selling this one to Robert Wheaton of Summit Family Restaurants — the group that filed for bankruptcy protection in April.But then Stone and Parker made their $3.1 million offer, revealed in a Facebook Live with Governor Jared PolIs in August, and which the bankruptcy judge just approved.The call for her services came out of the blue, but Rodriguez was intrigued. In fact, she'd already thought about how much she'd liked to be involved.Now she's hard at work, analyzing what has to be done to update the kitchen equipment. The food will get an update, too. "We'll change nothing and we'll improve everything," she says. And that means everything will be "fresh and delicious," she promises. "Freaking delicious."While Casa Bonita, which seats 1,000, is a far cry from the tiny Work & Class, Rodriguez thinks she'll have no problem scaling up. After all, she and two others manage to make 500 dinners a night there. "I'm not afraid of new things," she notes.New things like taking on the kitchen at Denver's most famous restaurant, the one that wouldn't hire her two decades ago. But there were no hard feelings; Rodriguez even borrowed a Casa Bonita signature for Super Mega Bien: the flags that customers raise when they want more food. Now she figures she doesn't need to worry about any trademark violation.And, yes, there will be sopapillas at Casa Bonita, "fucking 100 percent," she says."Everything happens for a reason," she concludes.And this reason is particularly delicious.