Navigation
Support Us
Search

Food Trucks

Southern-Style Biscuits Are the Secret to the Success of Mama Jo's

The food truck was launched in 2021 by Ben Polson and his wife, Jodi, who runs the pastry programs at chef Paul C. Reilly's restaurants Coperta and Apple Blossom.
August 4, 2023
The Nashville hot fried chicken biscuit sandwich from Mama Jo's.
The Nashville hot fried chicken biscuit sandwich from Mama Jo's. Chris Byard
Share this:
"You look back on that first day and you're just like, we didn't know what the hell we were doing," admits Ben Polson, who launched the food truck Mama Jo's Biscuits & BBQ in 2021 with his wife, Jodi Polson, who runs the pastry programs for chef Paul C. Reilly's eateries Coperta and Apple Blossom.

Ben's original career path didn't include the culinary arts at all, but instead focused on education. "I started as a high school teacher and it didn't pan out," he says. "So I went to culinary school," a decision that sparked a passion for him.

Jodi was also a teacher, working in elementary schools, before she decided to attend culinary school, too. "We're second-career people that kind of hit it big doing culinary," Ben notes.

After graduating, Ben landed a corporate dining gig with Compass Group, where he worked for over a decade, gaining experience preparing and serving food to large crowds. It was during that time that the concept for Mama Jo's formed, using Jodi's buttermilk smoked Gouda biscuit recipe as inspiration.

"For years, I was running kitchens at office buildings like Boeing," Ben says. "I convinced upper management to pull me out of the building, and they gave me a van, and I just drove around doing Mama Jo's, the pop-up. ... It turned out to be kind of a brand for them that I was going around and doing in different cafeterias."
click to enlarge Pay your mama a visit...
Ben and Jodi Polson launched their big blue truck three years ago.
Chris Byard
At the time, "chicken biscuits were our big thing," Ben says. "They were always well received at the different office buildings I went to, and I was just like, I bet I can make it work as a concept for a food truck. And barbecue has always been a passion of mine, too. Combining those two things, like having Carolina-style barbecue and fried chicken biscuits, seemed like a good gig."

When the pandemic hit, Ben, like so many others in the hospitality industry, was laid off, though he was confident in his ability to find a new gig quickly. "I always joked with my bosses that, you know, if you fired me, I'd have a job the next day. I got fired on a Tuesday, and then I got hired on as the food truck director at Steuben's the next day," he recalls. "If you're going to open a food truck, you need to learn how to run one."

When he took the gig, he was up front with Steuben's about his intentions to open his own food truck in the future, and he and Jodi began perfecting their recipes by doing a series of pop-ups out of Tessa Delicatessen on East Colfax.

Mama Jo's launched three years ago, and the Polsons have learned a lot since then. At first, "we had all of our sauces in really small squeeze bottles; we were using tiny sauté pans to make mac and cheese," Ben recalls. "Now we've got quart-size squeeze bottles and the biggest sauté pans I can find. And we had to redesign the menu. When we first opened, I had brisket, fried green tomatoes and banana pies. You can't reheat brisket, and the price went up for beef, so we got rid of brisket and put spare ribs on. People loved fried green tomatoes, but they weeded the truck so bad, and at the end of one service we decided fuck it, and they went off the menu and we put on tater tots. ... You just figure things out, what works and what doesn't."
click to enlarge collard greens with bacon
Collard Greens are one of the sides available at Mama Jo's.
Chris Byard
Today, Ben runs the day-to-day operations of the truck while Jodi is focused on the business side, handling payroll and scheduling. "When I've needed someone, she's jumped on and helped," Ben says. "We have two little kids, and she runs a whole pastry program."

Ben is quick to admit that his favorite part of running a food truck is being his own boss. "For years, I had to work for people I didn't enjoy, and now I'm doing what I love and I'm making money doing it," he says. "If I need to take a day off, we can schedule a day off. I've got it so dialed in right now that I work Monday through Friday."

On the current menu, Ben's favorite item is the "really banging Nashville chicken sandwich that a lot of people don't know about," he says. "It's our smoked Gouda biscuit with our lemon-brined chicken thigh that's buttermilk-fried and then dunked in our Nashville hot oil. And then it gets our Alabama white sauce, our house bread-and-butter pickles, and our creamy coleslaw."

Mama Jo's offering a variety of regional barbecue sauces, such as a sweet tomato-based Kansas City sauce and a vinegary Carolina style. Along with barbecue meats and a jackfruit biscuit sandwich to satisfy its vegetarian customers, the truck serves sides like traditional-style collard greens and mac and cheese, plus sweets like apple fritters. But it's Jodi's rich, smoky, flaky biscuit recipe that remains the true showstopper — it certainly impressed this Southerner.

And Mama Jo's makes a whole lot of biscuits. "We're cranking 600 a week. It's insanity," Ben says.

While the talented culinary duo says they may eventually open a mom-and-pop barbecue restaurant, for now they're happy in their respective roles.

To find the full schedule for Mama Jo's Biscuits & BBQ, visit its website, mamajosbiscuits.com
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Chris Byard, a transplant from Alabama, arrived in Colorado in 2010 years ago and never looked back.Having previously worked at the Kitchen and Tavernetta, he developed a love for Denver hospitality.Currently, he maintains ties with the community and shares his love for hospitality as a co-host of thepodcast Stoned Appetit.
Contact: Chris Byard

Trending

The Devil's Drink, an Underworld Speakeasy, Is Opening in LoHi

Openings & Closings

The Devil's Drink, an Underworld Speakeasy, Is Opening in LoHi

By Molly Martin
Italian Eatery Olivia Highlights Hawaiian Venison, Helping to Save Maui in the Process

Environment

Italian Eatery Olivia Highlights Hawaiian Venison, Helping to Save Maui in the Process

By Linnea Covington
The Best Sandwich Shops in Denver

Lists

The Best Sandwich Shops in Denver

By Molly Martin
Point Easy Is Now Serving a Seasonal Weekend Brunch Menu in Whittier

Breakfast & Brunch

Point Easy Is Now Serving a Seasonal Weekend Brunch Menu in Whittier

By Kristin Pazulski
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation