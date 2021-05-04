Spice Trade Brewing Fires Up a Mixed Pepper Four-Pack for Cinco de Mayo

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Although limes and chiles tend to come out for Cinco de Mayo, any day is a good day for chile peppers in Colorado, which has a long and loving relationship with God's green (and sometimes red and orange) gift. And while you can find chile beers here year round, Spice Trade Brewing is amping things up a notch with a new mix-pack of cans.

The Mixed Pepper Variety Pack includes four sixteen-ounce cans, each one infused with a different single pepper. All of the beers use Spice Trade's 5.1 percent ABV German-style pilsner as their base. The four different beers range from mild to extra spicy, according the brewery.

The first is the brewery's flagship chile beer, Jalapeño Pilsner, which is flavored with just enough chiles for a mild taste that won't keep you from drinking a few pints. The second beer employs Korean sun-dried gochugaru chilies, which are often used in kimchi; they impart a sweet, fruity and smoky flavor that isn't too spicy.

The third uses partially dried Aleppo peppers, which are rich and earthy and are often used in Middle Eastern cuisine. And finally, the fourth beer is infused with Thai chiles, which normally pack a huge punch, but in this case, Spice Trade has removed some of the heat so that drinkers can appreciate the more fruity nuances.

The four-packs will be available at the brewery on Cinco de Mayo (that's this Wednesday, May 5) and will also be distributed to some liquor stores. In addition, all four beers will be on tap only on Cinco de Mayo at the brewery, where you can also partake in a "choose your own spice adventure" beer and food pairing.

Spice Trade Brewery & Kitchen is located at 8775 East Orchard Avenue in Greenwood Village and will be open from 4 to 9 p.m. on Cinco de Mayo. Call 720-710-9508 or visit the brewery-restaurant's website for more details.