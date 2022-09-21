The Team Behind Slashers and Casey Jones Will Bring Its Halloween Pop-Up to Tony P's

Spooky season is nearly here, and Handsome Boys plans to kick it off with the return of a popular pop-up concept...but in a new location. The team behind the Colfax horror-themed bar Slashers, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles-inspired Casey Jones on Broadway and more, is resurrecting Spirits Halloween (no relation to the chain of costume stores) starting October 1, but in LoHi rather than Larimer Square.
Spirits Halloween drew crowds to 1403 Larimer Street, and the team is hoping for even bigger things in this location. "We're excited to do what we do in a new space," says Handsome owner Josh Schmitz. That space is Tony P's, the pizzeria that's been at 2400 West 32nd Avenue since 2007. Owner Tony Pasquini had planned to move into a smaller space nearby, at 3000 Zuni Street, this summer, but that plan is now on hold until the new year.
"[Tony] thought he'd be out this month, so it made perfect sense for us to come in," Schmitz notes. Handsome Boys plans to spend the next nine days transforming the restaurant into what he calls "a haunted diner," with plenty of Halloween decor. The Tony P's space will also allow Spirits to expand onto the patio.
The grand opening is planned for October 1, and the bar will be open from 4 p.m. to midnight on weekdays and 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. on weekends.
"The biggest thing that sets apart our seasonal pop-ups and the other ones in town is that this is not a ticketed experience," Schmitz explains. "We're not ushering you in and then ushering you out 45 minutes later. We want you to come and have fun for as long or as little as you want. We're here to celebrate the seasons."
Spirits will run through October 31, and then Handsome Boys will take a month-long break before bringing its Christmas pop-up, Naughty List, to the Tony P's space in December.