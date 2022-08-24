Stanley Marketplace Expands Its Offerings With More Nighttime Programming

For the past five years, Aurora’s Stanley Marketplace has been Mark Shaker’s baby. Like proud parents, he and his four partners have lovingly turned the former Stanley Aviation building into a one-stop shop of over fifty independently owned Colorado businesses, where you can eat, drink, shop, work, work out, play and even get a dental X-ray.
“Stanley Marketplace is very community-oriented, it’s very inclusive. Everything you could possibly want or need is under one roof, and our bread and butter has always been families. Thus, we had set our hours accordingly,” says Allyson Fredeen, the Stanley’s general manager.
But with four new apartment buildings moving in just steps from the Stanley, a younger demographic is moving in, too. “We’re ready to welcome the thousand or so residents with newly introduced after-hours programming and activities including reverse happy hours, live music, new resident meetups, rotating monthly deals and more," says Shaker. "We’re putting a lot of energy and effort into creating a ‘second shift.'”
According to Fredeen, the majority of the new residents at Stanley House and Alexan Westerly Creek apartments are students, health-care workers, new families, young professionals and second-shift workers. They're starting to move in this month, and none of the Stanley tenants are loafing around.
Denver Biscuit Company (DBC) staged a successful hiring fair at the Stanley last month in anticipation of the increase in traffic. “We want to make sure we’re offering options for anyone looking for later meal times and evening snack attacks,” says DBC owner Drew Shader.
Another early adopter was Joshua Pollack, owner of Rosenberg’s Bagels and Delicatessen, which turns into Rosenberg’s After Dark at night. “We saw the marketplace starting to be busy at night, and we didn’t think bagels and Jewish deli would appeal to the community, so we brought in some of the other brands in our restaurant group [Famous Original J’s and Lou’s Italian] to feed the demand of the neighborhood,” he explains. “People have been very supportive of our late-night pizza offerings.”
Westword got a first look at the Stanley’s newest addition, Sky Bar, where patrons can order up creative cocktails from servers decked out in aviation-inspired uniforms. Other Stanley staples, like Stanley Beer Hall, are now offering reverse happy hours from 8 p.m. until close, seven days a week, along with Wednesday wine specials.
Cheluna Brewery is ramping up with more karaoke, trivia, late-night Zumba classes and Mexican lottery nights; Annette, the market’s swanky, James Beard Award-winning eatery, is currently taking last reservations at 9 p.m. and has extended its happy hour (which includes its wildly popular steak frites) to all night on Tuesdays.
Create Kitchen & Bar is mixing things up, as well. “Reverse happy hour-featured libations will include Create’s Original Barrel Aged Sazerac, Black Mai Tai and Pantera Rose, with new Mexican modern and brunch-cooking experiences,” says co-founder Erasmo Casiano.
VR Social is in the process of applying for a liquor license and has been jazzing up the joint that will combine virtual-reality games, DJs, club lighting and cool cocktails — think Studio 54 on steroids. “It was always our dream to not only show how fun VR is, but to also have the flexibility and equipment to just throw a good party. Think more adult entertainment, next level,” suggests owner Robert Higdon.
monthly silent disco nights, pick up some Stanley headphones, program them to whatever music suits your mood, and vibe around the venue.
This winter, the Stanley will also host a holiday fashion show at 6:30 p.m. November 11, when you can enjoy bubbly and sweet treats at participating retailers.
“A good amount of our daily sales happens after 6 p.m.,” notes Michelle Rotter, owner of retail store Jane Ruby. “We are excited to see the return of monthly twilight shopping nights at Stanley, when the stores stay open until 9 p.m., and we look forward to the nighttime entertainment in the works.”
Live music will continue every Sunday in September from 3 to 5 p.m., prolonging the Stanley Summer Music Series. And once it starts snowing, indoor music will start flowing on designated evenings. The last edition of the Stanley Film on the Field series this year will be The Goonies, showing at dusk on September 18.
With over fifty tenants — and still-problematic staffing issues, like everywhere else in Denver — not all Stanley stores and restaurants can be open all night, every night…yet, Fredeen promises. “As everyone moves into their respective apartments over the next six months, we’re going to implement a rotating, ramping-up promise to our customers that, on any given night, at least some of the restaurants will be open late-night, until everyone can remain open,” she explains. “We can’t wait to accommodate all those new kids in town.”
Stanley Marketplace is located at 2501 North Dallas Street in Aurora and is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. For more information, including upcoming after-hours events, visit stanleymarketplace.com.