Station 26 Brewing Changes a Beer Name After Friendly Conversation

Every year for the past four, Station 26 Brewing has released its luscious Dark Star Barrel Aged Imperial Stout on the day after Thanksgiving. The brewery — and the beer — provided a welcome respite from Black Friday and from holiday madness. This time around, Station 26 will release the same beer, but under a new name.

The new name is Nightfall of Diamonds, a phrase from the Grateful Dead song "'Dark Star,' which is what the beer was originally named after," explains brewery founder Justin Baccary.