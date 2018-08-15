Ursula Brewery Gets "Bullied" Into Changing Beer Name

They say that the U.S. Postal Service is going out of business. But letter carriers in Colorado will never be out of a job as long as out-of-state companies keep sending cease-and-desist letters to local breweries.

The latest, from Funky Buddha Brewery in Florida, landed at Ursula Brewery in Aurora a few months ago. It asks the brewery to please change the name of its Crustless Peanut Butter & Jelly Porter. Funky Buddha makes a peanut butter and jelly brown ale called No Crusts, to which it has owned the trademark rights since 2015.

Ursula owner Scott Procop says Funky Buddha gave him six months to change the name of its popular beer, which also comes in an imperial version, before the Florida brewery would take legal action. And he doesn't plan to fight, despite the fact that the beer names are pretty different (even if they mean the same thing).