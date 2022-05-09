Stem Ciders Launches Redesign and New Botanical Ciders

Just a couple of weeks after announcing it purchased the Post's Howdy beer brand, Stem Ciders is debuting a new look and a new mantra, "The World is Your Orchard." The cider brand that opened its first location in RiNo in 2014 and added a production facility and restaurant, Acreage, in Lafayette in 2018, teamed up with Boulder branding agency Interact on the refresh.
“Over the last couple of years Stem Ciders as a brand has evolved quite a bit, so we felt it was time for our visual identity to evolve with it,” explains creative director Jade Zuspan in a statement. “We ultimately wanted more consistency across all design elements and for our brand identity to be more cohesive. This new design approach provides more structure and uniformity, while also offering more room to play and showcase our creativity and ingredients.”
The new product design includes a clean, white background and an updated wordmark with a leaf element coming of the "t" in Stem to reflect the brand's roots. It can be seen on Stem's latest products, two new botanical ciders called Leaves and Ginger Turmeric.
"We’re focused on fearless innovation, which means we’re not afraid of trying new recipes and exploring the farthest boundaries of what’s possible in cider,” says Patrick Combs, director of innovation and quality.
Both new ciders are poised as a healthier alternative, with 100 calories and zero grams of sugar per 12 ounce serving. "We draw inspiration from a number of different places, from popular cocktails, trendy health beverages, popular fruit and spice combinations," says Combs. "Often times we'll have various versions of a recipe and taste through them as a team to determine the most popular among our staff first. From there, we'll put a limited batch on draft and see how the public responds. If it's popular among our visitors then we may scale it up to a larger seasonal or full-time flavor."
These two flavors made the cut and are now available at both Stem locations and in retail stores. The Leaves variety mimics a classic Arnold Palmer and was created in partnership with Teatulia Organic Teas. It's made using oolong tea sourced from Teatulia's Bangladeshi gardens, along with Chinese Black Fanning tea and hand-picked organic lemongrass.
The Carrot Ginger Turmeric is based on a flavor combination that's popular in many healthy juices. It's made with a dry cider base resulting in a refreshing apple cider taste with sweetness from the carrots, a hint of earthy, spicy turmeric and zesty ginger.
Stem Ciders is located at 2811 Walnut Street and is open from Monday-Thursday from 3-9PM and Friday- Saturday from 12-10pm and Sunday's from 12-8pm. The botanical series is available at both locations and in retails stores across the state. For more information, visit stemciders.com.