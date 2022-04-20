Stem Ciders Buys The Post's Howdy Beer Brand, Plans Big Growth

Hot chicken has always loved cold beer, as The Post's motto reminds us, but now the brewpub's best-selling beer has a new partner to have and to hold.
Stem Ciders, the growing cider producer, has purchased the intellectual property rights to the Post Chicken & Beer's flagship Howdy Beer Western Pilsner, with a plan to increase production and sales — not just in Colorado, but in other states, including Texas, Tennessee and Oklahoma (for starters).
"It was challenging for us to sell beer, and we didn't know how to do it very well," says Dave Query, the founder of Big Red F Restaurant Group, which owns the Post and its half-dozen locations, as well as Jax Fish House, Centro Mexican Kitchen and the West End Tavern. "To be competitive...in Colorado is really, really tough. It takes a lot of time and effort, and Stem has had a huge amount of success with that."
For Stem co-founder Eric Foster, the addition of Howdy Beer is a chance to build out the company's beverage portfolio, which also includes the Boulder Beer brand. Boulder Beer was Colorado's oldest brewery before closing its location in 2020; its beers have continued to live on at Sleeping Giant.
"It fills a gap for us," Foster says, adding that the company plans to position Howdy Beer at a price point in between craft beer and the industrial light lagers like Coors, Bud and PBR. Stem hopes to add other beverage makers to its "platform," as well, including a distillery. The goal is to provide wholesalers, along with restaurants, bars, liquor stores and supermarkets, a well-rounded portfolio.
aluminum cans continues to rise.
As for Howdy Beer itself, not much will change. Since it was first packaged in 2015, the 4.5 percent ABV, double-GABF-medal-winning lager has always been made and canned at Sleeping Giant. The label will probably get a little bit of a rebrand, however, and the Post's name will be removed.
The Post will continue to brew the rest of its lineup, like Ski Tan Hoppy Red Lager and #Knowfilter Hazy IPA, at its original location in Lafayette and serve them at its other outposts.
Dive Bar Beer, Made Here Beer and Outlaw Mile Hi Light. The first two were/are contract-brewed beers that don't have physical taprooms. The latter is made by Tivoli Brewing, though it isn't marketed as such.
These beers met with varying degrees of success, but Foster believes Howdy Beer is different because it was originally made and served in a taproom that is open to the public and because its backstory comprises two East Boulder County businesses that have known each other for a long time.
Although that connection won't be played up much in Howdy Beer's sales, the two companies won't be hiding or shying away from it, either. "We're East Boulder County strong," says Query.