Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Beer Man

Stem Ciders Buys The Post's Howdy Beer Brand, Plans Big Growth

April 20, 2022 8:48AM

Stem Ciders says hello to Howdy Beer.
Stem Ciders says hello to Howdy Beer. Stem Ciders
Hot chicken has always loved cold beer, as The Post's motto reminds us, but now the brewpub's best-selling beer has a new partner to have and to hold.

Stem Ciders, the growing cider producer, has purchased the intellectual property rights to the Post Chicken & Beer's flagship Howdy Beer Western Pilsner, with a plan to increase production and sales — not just in Colorado, but in other states, including Texas, Tennessee and Oklahoma (for starters).

"It was challenging for us to sell beer, and we didn't know how to do it very well," says Dave Query, the founder of Big Red F Restaurant Group, which owns the Post and its half-dozen locations, as well as Jax Fish House, Centro Mexican Kitchen and the West End Tavern. "To be competitive...in Colorado is really, really tough. It takes a lot of time and effort, and Stem has had a huge amount of success with that."

click to enlarge Stem Ciders's second location and restaurant, Acreage, opened in Lafayette in 2018. - STEM CIDERS
Stem Ciders's second location and restaurant, Acreage, opened in Lafayette in 2018.
Stem Ciders
The Post and Stem have also formed a joint partnership so that the Post can stay involved in Howdy Beer, which will continue to be contract-brewed by a third company, Denver's Sleeping Giant; in addition, the two businesses will be serving each other's liquids in all of their locations.

For Stem co-founder Eric Foster, the addition of Howdy Beer is a chance to build out the company's beverage portfolio, which also includes the Boulder Beer brand. Boulder Beer was Colorado's oldest brewery before closing its location in 2020; its beers have continued to live on at Sleeping Giant.

"It fills a gap for us," Foster says, adding that the company plans to position Howdy Beer at a price point in between craft beer and the industrial light lagers like Coors, Bud and PBR. Stem hopes to add other beverage makers to its "platform," as well, including a distillery. The goal is to provide wholesalers, along with restaurants, bars, liquor stores and supermarkets, a well-rounded portfolio.
click to enlarge Stem Ciders was founded in 2013 by Eric Foster (right) and Phil Kao. - STEM CIDERS
Stem Ciders was founded in 2013 by Eric Foster (right) and Phil Kao.
Stem Ciders
That strategy is common among large beverage producers, but it's more unusual for smaller companies, Foster continues. Grouping beverages together like this makes a lot of financial sense, however, since the cost of everything from freight to raw materials to aluminum cans continues to rise.

As for Howdy Beer itself, not much will change. Since it was first packaged in 2015, the 4.5 percent ABV, double-GABF-medal-winning lager has always been made and canned at Sleeping Giant. The label will probably get a little bit of a rebrand, however, and the Post's name will be removed.

The Post will continue to brew the rest of its lineup, like Ski Tan Hoppy Red Lager and #Knowfilter Hazy IPA, at its original location in Lafayette and serve them at its other outposts.
click to enlarge The Post's newest location is in LoHi. - THE POST CHICKEN & BEER
The Post's newest location is in LoHi.
The Post Chicken & Beer
A few other Colorado-based breweries, investors and companies have tried to create craft or craft-like brands over the years to compete for customers who prefer easy-drinking beers. They have included Dive Bar Beer, Made Here Beer and Outlaw Mile Hi Light. The first two were/are contract-brewed beers that don't have physical taprooms. The latter is made by Tivoli Brewing, though it isn't marketed as such.

These beers met with varying degrees of success, but Foster believes Howdy Beer is different because it was originally made and served in a taproom that is open to the public and because its backstory comprises two East Boulder County businesses that have known each other for a long time.

Although that connection won't be played up much in Howdy Beer's sales, the two companies won't be hiding or shying away from it, either. "We're East Boulder County strong," says Query.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Jonathan Shikes is a Denver native who writes about business and beer for Westword.
Contact: Jonathan Shikes

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation