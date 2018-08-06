Steuben's Makes Big Menu Changes, Launches Clam Month

Steuben's Uptown has such a classic, worn-in vibe that it feels much more a part of the neighborhood than its twelve years in existence would indicate. Josh Wolkon launched Steuben's in 2006 in a former garage and salvage yard at 523 East 17th Avenue, inspired by a restaurant by the same name that his family ran from the 1930s to '60s in Boston. Over the years, Wolkon, whose Secret Sauce restaurant group also run Vesta, Ace Eat Serve and a second Steuben's in Arvada, has honed the Uptown eatery's menu to represent regional cuisine from his New England roots and from other parts of America. And a recent overhaul of the food slate now gives even more options as a culinary tour of the country's most distinctive dishes.

Every aspect of the menu has been touched, from the cocktail list, where you'll find gin and tonics in a build-your-own-drink format served in a vintage glassware caddie with up to four glasses, to the dessert roster, which now includes a salted caramel choco-taco among other creations by pastry chef Nadine Donovan.

EXPAND Steuben's collects vintage glassware sets for use in group orders like the new build-your-own G & T setup. Anna Regan

EXPAND Chicken fried pickles are new on the menu. Mark Antonation

EXPAND The bodega breakfast sandwich is available for lunch, brunch and dinner. Mark Antonation

In between, there's a brined and grilled half-chicken cooked under the weight of a brick to crisp the skin, a new version of the regular steak entree that's now a bistro tender (which you can land for $20 on Sunday night, complete with a salad, potatoes, vegetable and a cupcake), Harris Ranch pot roast with roast carrots and mashed potatoes, and a relatively new Nashville-style hot chicken platter.