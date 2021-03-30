Stuboy's BBQ Takes Over Former Lone Tree Southern Hospitality Location

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Barbecue is a big deal in the South — and also in Denver's south suburbs, according to Stu and Missy Robinson, who just opened Stuboy's BBQ & Catering at 7431 Park Meadows Boulevard in Lone Tree.

The Robinsons have been running a catering business for nearly a decade, and recently decided to add a permanent location. Missy says that the spot they chose was previously one of several Southern Hospitality locations along the Front Range; the fact that the property came with a built-in smoker was a major selling point. (After Southern Hospitality closed, the building was home to the Outpost Eatery — which is now operating as a food truck — from 2018 to 2020.)

Stu had to adjust to smoking on a new rig before the restaurant opened, but everything's now dialed in, from the prime brisket to the hot links to the pork shoulder and ribs. And he also makes one barbecue specialty that's tough to find in metro Denver: smoked bologna. As strange as it sounds, smoking whole logs of bologna was popularized in Tulsa and Oklahoma City before the practice spread to other parts of the South, and it's something that takes skill and practice to master.

Stuboy's serves a thick-cut slab of smoked bologna on a Texas toast sandwich; you can ask to "boss it up" with jalapeños, slaw, pickles, onions, barbecue sauce and melted cheese for a little extra.

Stuboy's serves a thick-cut smoked bologna sandwich, here with a side of collard greens. Courtesy of Stuboy's BBQ & Catering

As is common in barbecue restaurants, Stuboy's smokes a set amount of meat each day. "We try to plan for the day, but we do sell out of some items," Missy explains. "Those ribs tend to go fast. But our customers are learning to expect that."

If your favorite smoked meat is sold out, you can try the fried catfish, Jamaican jerk chicken wings or a Nashville hot chicken sandwich. And on Sundays, you can order a family pack of fried chicken, which comes with your choice of two sides and Texas toast. The family packs are also available throughout the week, with pulled pork, ribs or brisket, or a combination of the three. Sides include collard greens, mac and cheese, fried corn, coleslaw, potato salad and mixed greens.

Missy describes the Stuboy's barbecue as "mostly Texas-style, with a little bit of St. Louis thrown in," though she and Stu hail from Trinidad and Ohio, respectively. "Stu grew up watching his grandfather on the smoker, so he was interested in cooking at a young age," she explains.

And that apparently runs in the family. Stuboy's is a true family-run operation, she notes, with the Robinson kids helping out on weekends.

Stuboy's BBQ & Catering is currently open daily at 7431 Park Meadows Boulevard from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., with plans for later hours on Fridays and Saturdays and during patio season, as warmer weather approaches. Call 720-586-6760 or visit the restaurant's Facebook page for more details.