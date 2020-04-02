Support Your Neighborhood Bars: Northeast Denver Edition

The patio at Jay's Grille and Bar will be ready with it's lovely view when we can all get out there again.

While we're living in these strange times, it's important to support our neighbors. Some of the neighbors who are struggling the most right now are the owners and staff members of your local watering holes. With my newfound extra time, thanks to the coronavirus shelter-in-place order, I have been looking up my favorite neighborhood bars from my travels over the years, checking on them like old friends to see how they're doing. Some are faring better than others, especially the ones that serve food and can keep the spark alive with takeout orders and even takeout booze. Depending on what part of town you live in, there are plenty of options to show love for your neighborhood spots — and if you feel like taking a drive or using one of the many food delivery apps, you can support bars outside of your immediate area.

Last week I called up a few of my regular spots in central Denver to see if they were still open and what services they're providing. This week, I'm checking in on my standbys in northeast Denver and the nearby suburbs. They've been here for us in good times and bad, so I want to be there for the businesses and the people to make sure they're still here when we can all leave our houses and the mandated shutdown of dining rooms and bars ends:



EXPAND Just imagine you are eating your pizza in the dining room at Esters and not on your couch. Jason McGovern

Esters at Oneida Park

What to order: A limited menu with the greatest hits still offers some pretty solid options. Esters Fat Tire nachos were our readers' choice pick for best nachos this year, and are indeed tasty and come in large portions. Otherwise, pizzas are an excellent bet, including build-your-own options. Esters loves kids, and kids eat free on weekdays; two kid-sized pizzas come free with the order of one adult entree. Take advantage of great booze deals to go along with your order, such as half-price wine Wednesdays and $15 make-your-own-mimosa kits for weekend brunch. Or there are always many craft beers on the list at Esters, with some favorites and unique choices for the beer connoisseur. All this is available if you call ahead for curbside pickup or order delivery through UberEats.

Other ways to support: Gift cards are available on the website.

Why I'll be back: With a sunny covered patio, a spacious interior, and a great happy hour with a variety of beer, wine, cocktail, and food options, the Oneida Park location is a relaxed spot for after-work drinks or brunch. The whole family is welcome, so the dining room is often packed with parents and their kids.

Esters at Oneida Park, at 2201 Oneida Street, and Esters Neighborhood Pub, at 1950 South Holly Street, are currently open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Visit the bar's website, Instagram feed or Facebook page for more information.

EXPAND The Glenn Bar & Grill is still here for you in Northglenn. Sarah McGill

The Glenn Bar and Grill

What to order: The full menu is available to go at this Northglenn institution, as well as cocktails and growlers of beer (BYO growler). Regulars love the fried pickles, queso dip, Reuben sandwiches and burgers — especially the spicy JCB, with a whole roasted jalapeño atop a beef patty smothered in cream cheese and bacon. There's also a kids' menu, so if you need that grilled cheese for the children in your house, not to worry. Just call ahead for pick-up and the team at the Glenn will hook you up with your favorites.

Why I'll be back: The food and drinks are solid at the Glenn, and the ambiance is pleasing, with clean booths and a shiny bar — but the crowd is what really makes this place fun. With a mix of weird characters, old ladies, families and suburban dads, everyone here will make you feel welcome when we're all together again.

The Glenn is located at 11140 Irma Drive in Northglenn, and is open daily from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Call 303-255-1400 or visit the bar's website or Facebook page for more information.



Jay's Grille and Bar

What to order: Jay's is one of the few neighborhood bars around delivering breakfast, so starting at 8 a.m., you can order your Denver omelet or breakfast burrito to eat at home. Call the bar directly for curbside pickup, or stay in your P.J.s and order through UberEats or DoorDash. For the remainder of the day, I recommend Jay's various bar snacks, which can now be your home snacks, like the Skyline Sampler, a combination of delicious fried appetizers and hot wings. You also can't go wrong with just the wings themselves, with tons of sauces to choose from and 80 cent wing Wednesday still available to go. Or if you're looking for more of an actual meal, choose from several Mexican dishes, burgers and even salads (if you want something healthy after all the fried apps). On Wing Wednesday, you can also get $1 Coors, Coors Light or Shock Top cans, or a $2 margarita to sip on your own patio.

Why I'll be back: Jay's makes its home in the little-known enclave of Welby, which is actually quite close to downtown and RiNo, with friendly folks and a plethora of food and drink options. With a diner vibe in the front where kids are welcome, and a true bar area in the back, there's something for everyone here. It has a lovely patio with a beautiful view of the Denver skyline and mountains, perfect for the patio weather that is sure to be in progress by the time we all get to hit the bar scene again.

Jay's Grille and Bar is located at 7820 Washington St and is open daily from 8 a.m. to 9:15 p.m. Call 303-288-5297 or visit the bar's Facebook page for more information.