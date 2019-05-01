Tacolandia 2019 Coming August 17; Presale Begins Today!

Tacolandia, Westword's annual celebration of street tacos, will return for a fourth round this summer, and to make the fiesta even more fun, we've moved it from Sunday to Saturday!

Join us in Civic Center Park from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, for an event that's become the taco the town. At Tacolandia 2019, presented by Cerveza Estrella Jalisco, you can enjoy unlimited samples from forty-plus taquerias and restaurants, including Adelitas Cocina y Cantina, Antojitos La Poblanita, Carniceria Aaliyah, El Gallo Blanco, Issai's Catering, Kachina Cantina, La Fiesta, Los Chingones, Lucha Cantina, Mariscos El Rey 2, Los Mesones, Neveria Jedany's, Taco Block, Torta Grill, Yareth's and more.

VIP ticketholders will get all of that, as well as seafood tacos, vegetarian tacos, sushi samples, crab-stuffed cucumber, cebiche and agua frescas from El Coco Pirata; they'll also be admitted an hour's entry to Tacolandia, as well as have access to a special VIP area during the event.

Presale for Tacolandia tickets starts at 10 a.m. May 1. And in honor of Cinco de Mayo, the first 200 tickets sold will include a free Exotico tequila cocktail ticket, courtesy of Exotico Tequila, the presenting sponsor.

General admission tickets are $25, VIP $55. Get yours today at westwordtacolandia.com; use the presale promo code QUESO.

General on-sale begins Monday, May 6.

See you August 17 at Tacolandia!