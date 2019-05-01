 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
4
Tacolandia 2019 Coming August 17; Presale Begins Today!EXPAND
Danielle Lirette

Tacolandia 2019 Coming August 17; Presale Begins Today!

Westword Staff | May 1, 2019 | 8:22am
AA

Tacolandia, Westword's annual celebration of street tacos, will return for a fourth round this summer, and to make the fiesta even more fun, we've moved it from Sunday to Saturday!

Join us in Civic Center Park from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, for an event that's become the taco the town. At Tacolandia 2019, presented by Cerveza Estrella Jalisco, you can enjoy unlimited samples from forty-plus taquerias and restaurants, including Adelitas Cocina y Cantina, Antojitos La Poblanita, Carniceria Aaliyah, El Gallo Blanco, Issai's Catering, Kachina Cantina, La Fiesta, Los Chingones, Lucha Cantina, Mariscos El Rey 2, Los Mesones, Neveria Jedany's, Taco Block, Torta Grill, Yareth's and more.

VIP ticketholders will get all of that, as well as seafood tacos, vegetarian tacos, sushi samples, crab-stuffed cucumber, cebiche and agua frescas from El Coco Pirata; they'll also be admitted an hour's entry to Tacolandia, as well as have access to a special VIP area during the event.

Presale for Tacolandia tickets starts at 10 a.m. May 1. And in honor of Cinco de Mayo, the first 200 tickets sold will include a free Exotico tequila cocktail ticket, courtesy of Exotico Tequila, the presenting sponsor.

General admission tickets are $25, VIP $55. Get yours today at westwordtacolandia.com; use the presale promo code QUESO.

General on-sale begins Monday, May 6.

See you August 17 at Tacolandia!

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >