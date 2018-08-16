 


A Hot and Spicy Deal on Tacolandia Tickets!
A Hot and Spicy Deal on Tacolandia Tickets!

Westword Staff | August 16, 2018 | 5:45am
Civic Center Park will be hot this weekend. Our annual Tacolandia will fill the park with food and fun on Sunday, August 19, which just happens to be National Hot & Spicy Day.

In honor of that august occasion, we have a hot-and-spicy deal for you: Until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, August 17, we're selling two general admission tickets for the price of one. That's just $35 for two tickets; get them now at westwordtacolandia.com. (This offer is not good with any other deal.)

There's no hot-and-spicy special on VIP tickets; at $65, they're already a bargain! A VIP ticket not only gets you into Tacolandia an hour early (3 p.m. rather than 4 p.m.), but into a special VIP area where you'll enjoy a special menu from Lola Coastal Mexican. Lola will also be mixing up some of its legendary Coin margaritas, and Gustavo Arellano, author of Taco USA, will be on hand for a meet-and-greet-and-eat.

At Tacolandia, you'll be able to enjoy unlimited taco samples from dozens of taquerias and restaurants, including Lola, Los Chingones, Garibaldi Mexican Bistro, Palenque Mezcaleria, Yareth’s, Siete Salsas, Panaderia y Taqueria Contreras, Chuey FU’s, Los Mesones, Mas Kaos, Cocteles el Rey, Perico’s Tacos, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, El Coco Pirata, La Iguala, Carniceria Aaliyah, Taco Block, Lucha Cantina, Antojitos La Poblanita, Bubba Chinos, Mariscos El Rey 2, Beltran’s Meat Market & Grill, El Taco Veloz, La Fiesta, Roxie’s Tacos, Las 5 Estrellas, Mariscos El Malecón, Que Bueno Suerte, Verde Boulder, Tru BBQ, El Taco de Mexico, Kachina Cantina and Cilantro & Perejil. To cool you off after all that hot stuff, Aiko Pops and Neveria Jedany’s  will be serving desserts.

Tacolandia runs from 4 (3 for VIP) to 7 p.m. at Civic Center Park. Find out more at westwordtacolandia.com.

