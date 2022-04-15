Show Us Your Taco Tattoo for a Chance to Win Tacolandia Tickets

Do you love tacos? Prove it.
Tacolandia is making a big comeback this June. Westword's all-you-can-eat taco extravaganza has been on a pandemic hold since 2019, but on June 4, over forty taquerias and restaurants will converge at Civic Center Park for an afternoon of eating, drinking and fun, with live entertainment including music and lucha libre wrestling.
Now we're giving you a chance to make your mark and win tickets to Tacolandia, through a contest inspired by one of our former staffers. "I worked at a Mexican restaurant in Vail and was a ski bum simultaneously," says Tom Anglin, who was a multimedia account executive at Westword. That experience inspired an idea for a tattoo that Anglin shared with a few friends but never acted upon until one fateful night when he was living in Tahoe.
"So I came back to Colorado with this rad skiing taco," he shares.
Yes, he did have a moment of regret when he woke up the next day, "pretty hung over," he admits. "And then I looked at it, and I just started laughing. I'm never not going to like skiing, and I'm never not going to like tacos." The skiing taco remains his only tattoo.
After learning of Anglin's tattoo, we wondered who else in Denver might also have physical proof of their lifelong love for tacos. There must be others inked with pictures of this dish so worth celebrating. And we want to see them.
So show us your taco tattoo for a chance to win tickets to Westword's Tacolandia!
Here's how to enter:
Post a photo of your taco-themed tattoo on Instagram and tag #westwordtacolandia. The deadline is Monday, April 25, when we'll choose finalists (each will receive a pair of general admission tickets to Tacolandia) who will move on to a final round. The ultimate prize will be a pair of VIP tickets — with readers determining the winner!
Fair warning: Fakes will be disqualified. We're looking for real tattoos!
Tickets to Tacolandia (a 21+ event) are on sale now. General admission is $30 (that price goes up April 16!); a $65 VIP ticket includes early entry at 3 p.m., as well as access to the VIP lounge with dedicated restaurants, an exclusive VIP bar and two free drinks. Get your tickets here now — unless you're counting on that taco tattoo being a real winner.