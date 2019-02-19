Tired of Tacos on Tuesdays? Try Tamales!

Every day is taco day at Denver's three Tacos Tequila Whiskey outposts. So hosting a special Taco Tuesday wouldn't be much of an adventure for guests. Instead, the restaurants just launched Tamal Tuesday to share something new with customers every week.

Tamal Tuesday started with TTW's Twelve Tamales of Christmas celebration, when a different tamal recipe was unveiled each day leading up to Christmas. The response was so positive that founder Kevin Morrison and his team picked their five favorites for a rotating weekly special. The tamales will be available from 11 a.m. until whenever they run out. Each location (1514 York Street, 215 East Seventh Avenue and 3300 West 32nd Avenue) will serve a different taco, so if you have a favorite you can hunt it down rather than just hitting the location nearest you.