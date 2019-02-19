 


Every day should be Tamal Tuesday.EXPAND
Mark Antonation

Tired of Tacos on Tuesdays? Try Tamales!

Mark Antonation | February 19, 2019 | 3:59pm
Every day is taco day at Denver's three Tacos Tequila Whiskey outposts. So hosting a special Taco Tuesday wouldn't be much of an adventure for guests. Instead, the restaurants just launched Tamal Tuesday to share something new with customers every week.

Tamal Tuesday started with TTW's Twelve Tamales of Christmas celebration, when a different tamal recipe was unveiled each day leading up to Christmas. The response was so positive that founder Kevin Morrison and his team picked their five favorites for a rotating weekly special. The tamales will be available from 11 a.m. until whenever they run out. Each location (1514 York Street, 215 East Seventh Avenue and 3300 West 32nd Avenue) will serve a different taco, so if you have a favorite you can hunt it down rather than just hitting the location nearest you.

All five tamales are made from scratch each Tuesday morning and steamed in corn husks according to tradition. The varieties are rajas con queso (grilled poblano chiles with onions and cheese), slow-cooked lamb topped with esquites, mole Poblano with chicken, pork shoulder in chile verde and chicken in chile rojo.

Tamales are $3 each and are slightly larger than standard tamales by the dozen, so an order of three would make for a filling lunch. Stop in five weeks in a row, or visit all three locations to shorten your quest for tamales. Of course, you can mix-and-match tacos and tamales, making Tuesdays twice as tasty.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

    Send: