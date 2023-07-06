Go on a Taylor Swift-Inspired Eras Bar Tour Around Denver

Lindsey Ketterer is a fifth-generation Denver native, making her a bit of a unicorn around these parts (and a humble one to boot). Cooking since she was in diapers, she followed her love of food into the hospitality branding space, consulting for local restaurants as well as some of the largest food and hotel brands in the world. When off duty, she can be found hunting for the city’s ever-elusive best tacos or sipping oat milk lattes and negronis — though typically not at the same time.