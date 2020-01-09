Ten Suburban Denver Breweries That Plan to Open in 2020

Brewery openings in Denver will slow down significantly in Denver in 2020 as compared to previous years, but the city's vibrant suburbs will continue to welcome new beer makers into growing neighborhoods. And it looks like the new crop will be in a wide variety of geographic locations and with some interesting themes.

Of course, some may be pushed into 2021 — or not happen at all — and there will be other brewery openings that take place that aren't on the list. But all in all, it's good new for the ’burbs.

Here they are, in alphabetical order:

Barquentine Brewing

5505 West 20th Avenue, Edgewater

Opening: Spring 2020

A family-run brewery located inside the newly opened Edgewater Public Market, Barquentine is "inspired by the beers of Belgium and the sailing ships, called barquentines, that brought Old World brewers their provisions," the brewery says. "Our taproom will be a comfortable place where every person can feel accepted and appreciated." In addition to hanging out in the taproom, customers will be able to take their beers with them to any of the wide variety of food stalls inside the food hall or up to the rooftop patio.

1055 Orchard Street, Golden

Opening: Late winter 2020

Zach and Abby George opened Barrels & Bottles Brewery, a restaurant and brewpub, in downtown Golden in 2013. And the laid-back, good-time spot had become a locals' favorite — so much so that the couple expanded production into a rented 5,000-square-foot warehouse at 1055 Orchard Street. Then, late last year, they decided to buy the warehouse and open a second brewpub. The new location, complete with a large patio, will serve food and will brew most of the beer on a new seven-barrel system.

5642 South Sycamore Street, Littleton

Opening: Summer 2020

The founding family of Comet Brews, led by Brian Wilke, are renovating the historic Comet Press print shop in downtown Littleton into a brewery that will serve "limited release, small-batch beers that reflect an organic and deliberate approach to brewing." It will be designed to have a vintage, old-timey feel. Comet's beers will be named after family members, including Brian, Lisa, Tom, Joyce, Leslie and Karen.

Conifer Brewhouse

30403 Kings Valley Drive, Conifer

Opening: Summer 2020

Conifer Brewhouse, located in a small shopping center off Highway 285, will serve "diverse eats, good clean family fun, and of course housemade craft beer," according to its Facebook page. The brewery, restaurant and coffee shop will add another beer maker to this under-breweried corridor of the state.

115 Wilcox Street, Castle Rock

Opening: Spring 2020

Great Divide Brewing is teaming up with the Denver-based Roadhouse Hospitality Group to open an 8,000-square-foot brewpub inside the Riverwalk development, currently under construction in Castle Rock. The Great Divide Brewery & Roadhouse will feature a five-barrel brewing system making Castle Rock-specific beers. Although Roadhouse, which operates Spanky's Roadhouse near the University of Denver and ten other restaurants, will actually lease the space and own the brewhouse, it will be operated by Great Divide.

883 Parfet Street, Lakewood

Opening: Summer 2020

Tom Schurmann, the owner of Tom's Brew Shop, a comprehensive home-brew supply shop in Lakewood, has moved the shop next door and plans to open his own brewery in the old space. Called 6 and 40 Brewery because it just happens to be located halfway between State Highway 6 (Sixth Avenue) and State Highway 40 (Colfax Avenue), the small new brewery is now under construction. Among other design elements, it will have Ford- and Chevy-themed bar stools.

14715 West 64th Avenue, Unit A, Arvada

Opening: Summer/Fall 2020

With one of the more unusual themes to hit the brewing scene, Luki Brewing will boast an old-school circus decor and beers with bigtop names. The reason: Co-founder Jeff Smith's family members were part of the touring Ringling Brothers Circus during its golden age, starting with his great-grandmother Freida, known as Mademoiselle Chloe, who was an elephant rider and snake charmer. Smith, his wife, Cammy, and his father, Roger, want to bring that feel back. There will be "no scary clowns, no overly bright colors and lights, but a contemporary take on a classic time in America," the say. "A century of time may separate the family, but the foundation hasn’t changed."

Spice Trade Brewing

Orchard Road and South Yosemite Street, Greenwood Village

Opening: Spring/Summer 2020

The owners of Spice Trade Brewing and the Yak & Yeti restaurants have a new brewery and restaurant in the works for Greenwood Village, and it promises a new twist: globally inspired street food alongside Spice Trade’s signature beers, many of which are flavored with herbs and spices from around the world. Once finished, the 5,500-square-foot space will resemble an outdoor street market; head brewer Jeff Tyler says the idea is to transport visitors to other parts of the world. Construction is well under way.

4750 West 120th Avenue, #900, Westminster

Opening: Unknown

Shawn Murray and Abby Jeffers hope to open a "a brewery/restaurant/arcade which we hope will become your favorite spot for drinks, food and family-oriented fun," the couple says on their gofundme.com page. The former general manager of the now-closed Nighthawk Brewery in Broomfield, Murray says he has secured money from investors and a lending institution — and has signed a letter of intent to move into the 10,270-square-foot space pictured above — but still needs to raise more capital to complete the effort.

7691 West 88th Avenue, Westminster

Opening: Summer 2020

Zymos Brewing will join a growing group of breweries in the Westminster area when it opens this year in a 4,200-square-foot building featuring a five-barrel brewing system and thirteen taps. It is owned by Alex Tift, her husband, Tyler, and head brewer James Coulter, who comes from Colorado Plus Brewing in Wheat Ridge.