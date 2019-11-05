 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Tessa's breakfast sammy, with River Bear ham, cheese and eggs.EXPAND
Tessa's breakfast sammy, with River Bear ham, cheese and eggs.
Mark Antonation

Tessa Delicatessen Launches at East Colfax and Ivy

Mark Antonation | November 5, 2019 | 12:30pm
AA

Chef Vince Howard is generous in his vision of what a deli can be. Yes, he adheres to tradition, so when you step up to the counter at Tessa Delicatessen, which he opened today (Tuesday, November 5) at 5724 East Colfax Avenue, you'll spot a cold case filled with meats and cheeses that form the foundation of Reubens; muffalettas; simple ham, egg and cheese breakfast sandwiches; and an "OG" Italian sub. But there's also avocado toast for millennial tastes, a quinoa bowl for breakfast, a salmon BLT, and a salad with farro and roast carrots.

In short, Tessa is a modern deli with an old-fashioned commitment to serving the neighborhood. Howard points out that he's dedicated to using local products, whether it's the River Bear American Meats ham, pastrami, roast beef and turkey; the rotating coffee selections from Purple Door, Queen City Collective and other Denver roasters; or the variety of breads and rolls from City Bakery.

A old-school deli case sits next to a Denver DIY order counter.EXPAND
A old-school deli case sits next to a Denver DIY order counter.
Mark Antonation
Homemade cookies and cinnamon rolls.EXPAND
Homemade cookies and cinnamon rolls.
Mark Antonation

And what he doesn't buy from local purveyors, Howard makes himself, including daily soups (opening day's was cauliflower parmesan), house-cured lox, and tempting cinnamon rolls and chocolate chip cookies by the cash register.

Stop in for breakfast every day but Monday starting at 8 a.m., when you'll also find lox toast, granola with yogurt, an impressively sized breakfast burrito, and a bacon, egg and cheese sandwich on a pretzel bun. Lunch brings about a half-dozen each of hot and cold sandwiches, and Tessa has a liquor license, so you can grab a beer or glass of wine until about 9 p.m. (except on Sundays, when the deli closes early). And on weekends, mimosas and Bloody Marys made with Unicorn Riot vodka (bottled in Aurora and featuring DIA's Blue Mustang on the label) will be served. The chef notes that hours could change, and dinner specials are likely to be added, depending on response from the neighborhood.

Tessa Delicatessen is now open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Call 720-746-9138 or visit the deli's website for more details.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >