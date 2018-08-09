The Backstreet Tavern and Grill Does Karaoke, Sloppers and Charity Events

The Backstreet Tavern and Grill really is on a back street — at 1150 South Galena Street, to be exact — off the beaten path on the frontier of Denver and Aurora. The bar is just a block from the bustling strip malls of Mississippi Avenue and Havana Street, but it feels entirely removed from all that, on a quiet block facing houses and apartment complexes, with the loading docks of the back side of a King Soopers as additional scenery.

I rolled up on a Monday night, expecting a calm scene with just a few older folks from the neighborhood tossing back some drinks. What I encountered, at 6:30 p.m. on a Monday evening, was quite another story. The place was full of an eclectic mix of neighborhood characters, and almost all of them were intently watching the "opening act" before karaoke night: a young girl playing cover songs on an acoustic guitar as part of an impromptu open-mic night.

My friends and I found a few open bar stools between a middle-aged Latino couple eating dinner and a few African-American guys who looked to be in their forties or fifties, who wandered from their home base next to us to mingle with other customers around the bar. After I told him I was a social worker with many side hustles, one of these gentlemen extolled the virtues of finding your passion and doing everything the best way you know how, no matter what your job is. We were on the same page about more than one topic; he also tipped me off to a few other neighborhood bars with good karaoke and atmosphere.