The Ten Best Dishes for $10 or Less in Denver

It's no secret that there has been a substantial hike in food prices since the pandemic. This has affected the average American household simply looking to purchase groceries, but for restaurants, whose entire business model is reliant on the cost of food, it's more challenging than ever to operate without drastically altering menu prices.
"Prices change so quickly, it's hard to keep up with things sometimes," says Cliff Blauvelt, owner of Bodega, which opened in Sunnyside last year.
"If you don't adjust accordingly, you will go out of business," adds Hops & Pie owner Drew Watson. As those in the industry try to balance the changing price of not only food, but gas, staffing and even standard items such as patio umbrellas, the goal is to strike a balance between raising menu prices just enough to stay afloat without discouraging customers from dining.
Many restaurants have turned to alternate pricing solutions, like adding service fees. Matt Cherry, owner of the Pasty Republic, says his eatery has implemented a sell-out model, in which it makes just enough product to sell out by the end of the day in order to combat inflation.
According to the Colorado Restaurant Association, food costs rose more than 11 percent in 2022, the steepest increase in the past four decades. All of this means that finding cheap eats, at least by the old standard, is harder than ever.
But finding a good meal for a decent price is truly gratifying, and there are still some tasty deals in the metro area if you know where to look. Here are ten dishes that will satisfy your hunger for $10 or less (before taxes and tip):
5505 West 20th Avenue, Edgewater
720-744-0173
arepashouse.com
Price: $9.99
This food truck, which opened a stall inside Edgewater Public Market in 2019, serves up some of the finest Venezuelan specialties in the state. It offers a variety of arepas — grilled white corn cakes stuffed with various fillings — and several, including vegetarian and vegan options, are priced under $10. We're partial to the Queen Arepa, which is filled to the brim with creamy chicken salad, sweet plantains, cheese, and avocado two ways — sliced and as guasacaca (Venezuelan-style guacamole). It's rich and satisfying, without making you feel like you need to take a midday nap.
Happy Lil’ Burgie at Bodega Denver
2651 West 38th Avenue
bodega-denver.com
Price: $9
Bodega Denver is one of the best sandwich shops in town, serving up some extravagant menu items like its Lamb Birria French Dip and Chili Crisp Fried Chicken sandwich, but don’t let its classic burger fly under the radar. There's a hefty Double Bodega Burger on the menu for $15, but you can also opt for the smaller and equally delicious Happy Lil’ Burgie, complete with grilled onions, the “fanciest sauce," and a thin, crisp yet juicy beef patty, creating the quintessential smash burger experience. While the Lil' Burgie only appears on the weekend brunch menu, guests can order it anytime.
Raspberry Filled Beignets at D Bar
494 East 19th Avenue
303-861-4710
dbardenver.com
Price: $9
With an extensive dessert menu of cakes, crème brûlées, seasonal specialties and even a three-course dessert tasting menu for $20, D Bar is the go-to spot for an elevated sweet treat. One surefire hit are the beignets, which come three to an order for $7 and are light, chewy and crispy on the outside. For an additional $2, you can (and should) get them generously filled with sweet and tangy raspberry jam for a sophisticated take on the classic jelly-filled doughnut.
3920 Tennyson Street
303-477-7000
hopsandpie.com
Price: $4.25
For over a decade, Hops & Pie has been a destination for fans of beer and pizza. Last year, it changed up its game, switching to a lineup of pies in several styles, all now made on sourdough crust — a move that landed it on our list of the ten best places for pizza in Denver. The price of the slice of the day doesn't change, but the style does — it could be Detroit, New York or Sicilian. No matter what's on deck, though, it's sure to be delicious. You can get an extra $1 off the deal during happy hour, and you can add on any half salad for an additional $6 anytime. One Tuesdays, Hops & Pie also offers a full Detroit-style cheese pie for just $7.
Breakfast Burrito at La Abeja Restaurant
508 East Colfax Avenue
303-832-1911
laabejadenver.com
Price: $9
La Abeja’s breakfast burritos, which are served from 8 to 11 a.m., reflect a no-frills approach to the morning classic. They're filled generously with the staples — eggs, potatoes, cheese and stellar green chile, plus a choice of chorizo, ham or bacon — and wrapped in a warm tortilla. It's an ideal way to start your day without breaking the bank.
Six-Piece Pierogies at Pierogies Factory
7961 South Broadway, Littleton
303-797-3649
3795 Wadsworth Boulevard, Wheat Ridge
303-425-7421
pierogiesfactory.com
Price: $8.99
After arriving in Denver in 2005, Pierogies Factory owner Cezary Grosfeld noticed a lack of quality Polish options in the area and decided to open a food truck. Since then, the business has expanded, adding two brick-and-mortar locations that both offer dishes like schnitzel, golabki (cabbage rolls) and kielbasa along with, of course, pierogi. The six-piece deal — a half-dozen dumplings stuffed with filling options such as slow-roasted pork or potato and cheese, paired with onions and sour cream — is a perfect introduction to this eatery.
Bean & Cheese Burrito at Tacos Selene
Multiple locations
tacosselenecolorado.com
Price: $6
Tacos Selene, which now has locations in Aurora, Littleton and Denver, has a well-earned reputation as one of the top taco joints in the metro area. While you can get those for around $2 each, the bean and cheese burrito should not be overlooked. Well-seasoned and velvety refried beans are topped with a blanket of melted cheese and wrapped snugly in a flour tortilla, resulting in a comforting yet indulgent meal. Dip your burrito into the house green salsa for an extra kick.
Shepherd Pasty at the Pasty Republic
4166 Tennyson Street
303-455-3558
2615 East Third Avenue
720-766-7247
thepastyrepublic.com
Price: $9.25
For the uninitiated, a pasty is essentially a pocket of dough filled with a variety of ingredients, making for a convenient handheld and on-the-go meal choice. The Pasty Republic offers over a dozen savory varieties to choose from, along with some sweet dessert pasties, most of which will set you back around $10 or less. The Shepherd Pasty, which takes inspiration from shepherd’s pie, is filled with ground beef, peas, mashed potatoes, carrots, onions and cheddar cheese. Although these pasties may not appear particularly large, their hearty nature will leave you plenty full.
Grilled Pork Banh Mi at Vinh Xuong Bakery
375 South Federal Boulevard
303-922-0999
vinhxuong.square.site
Price: $6.50
Banh mi, a Vietnamese sandwich built on crusty baguettes, is one of the most dependable — and delicious — food options when you're looking for a complete meal on a budget, and Vinh Xuong makes some of the best in town. Every option is under $10, including the vegetarian-friendly spicy avocado. The bakery also offers a gluten-free take using rice-paper rolls instead of bread. The grilled pork boasts a stellar combo of sweet and savory flavors spiked with lemongrass, and it pairs perfectly with the accompanying cilantro, fresh cucumber, pickled carrots and daikon. If you can shell out a few extra dollars, pick up some of the other Vietnamese goodies on offer, including moon cakes and sesame balls.
Za Jiang Mian at Zoe Ma Ma
1625 Wynkoop Street
303-545-6262
2010 10th Street, Boulder
zoemama.com
Price: $10 in Denver, $9 in Boulder
Using recipes from his mother, Edwin Zoe opened his Boulder restaurant in 2010 and added a Denver outpost near Union Station four years later. Both serve a menu of Chinese street food options like za jiang mian, a classic Beijing dish made with egg noodles, fresh vegetables, and ground pork cooked with savory bean sauce. It's an abundantly flavorful dish for a price that proves to be a hell of a good deal. Zoe Ma Ma has also long been tip-free, instead adding a flat 15 percent to every check for its employees.