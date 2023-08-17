The Best Denver Bar for You, According to Your Zodiac Sign

Here is our list of twelve bars that embody the energy, personality and all-around spunk of each sign:
Aries (March 21 through April 19)
The Cruise Room
Symbolically represented by the ram and ruled by the red planet Mars, Aries is named after the Roman god of war. This sign leads the zodiac with blind optimism and determination; Aries people are bold and ambitious, often working until they get exactly what they want and thinking after they take a leap of faith. Categorized by their explosive tempers and a desire to do things their own way, they tend to feel things intensely. Passion and energy are the keys to this sign; those born under it tend to like people who are strong-willed, fierce, and unafraid to speak their minds and feelings.
When choosing a bar to capture the sensuality that Aries people bring to the table, we had to go with one as red as their bleeding passion. The Cruise Room, which opened inside the Oxford Hotel the day after the repeal of Prohibition in 1933, is bathed in red lighting. A vintage jukebox perched in the corner plays soft jazz and blues that will transport you back to another era, complete with handcrafted classic cocktails served to patrons lounging in leather booths. Any Aries will feel right at home here, sipping a sidecar while surrounded by the chatter echoing throughout the room.
Marigold Plants & Spirits
Taurus is an earth sign, grounded in stability, organized chaos and practical, logical knowledge. Taureans prefer their days to be routine and enjoy getting into a groove and staying there, happy to have things consistent and in control. Taurus is represented by the bull and is ruled by Venus, the planet that governs love, beauty and wealth. Those born under the sign appreciate the long game more than jumping into relationships, and they make fantastic friends and lovers with their naturally loyal nature. While cherishing the slow, constant pace of life, Taureans can be quite materialistic. But that doesn't mean they're greedy; rather, they often become absorbed in their own goals and prioritize achieving them. Because of their innate desire for stability and consistency, Taureans can also become very stubborn, not wanting things to change and often staying involved in situations or relationships longer than needed just to prove a point. Earth and earthly energies surround this sign, making them a comforting force to talk to and bounce ideas off of.
No bar encapsulates the Taurus spirit more than Marigold Plants & Spirits, with its ceiling lined with hanging planters and a living moss wall along with eclectic wallpaper and painted murals that add to the earthy atmosphere. A long bar top is accompanied by two small lounge areas, and there are dozens of plants on display, all of which are for sale. The botanical atmosphere does not end with the decor; you'll also find a plethora of botanicals and housemade tonics being shaken, stirred, or shot into different cocktails, most of which are gin-based.
Roxy on Broadway
Symbolically, Gemini, an air sign, is represented by the Twins, often referred to as being "two-sided" and illustrating the sign's dual nature. Geminis love to stay busy, wishing they could have two of themselves to get all the day's tasks done. Because of their so-called "double-headed" nature, they are often misinterpreted as having hidden agendas, when in reality it is just their quick wit and darker-than-normal humor that gets wrapped up in their character. They exude a playful and intelligent energy while keeping a childlike curiosity close and are the social butterflies of the zodiac.
With their intrinsic desire to try new things and challenge themselves intellectually, Roxy on Broadway is an ideal escape for Geminis. Rotating performers, comics and open-mic nights accompany the retro-inspired cocktails and vintage-modern atmosphere, capturing a Gemini's playful yet impulsive personality. It's the perfect place for a Gemini to sling back drinks and win over the crowd with their ability to adapt to any place at any time.
Meadowlark Bar
Represented by the crab and ruled by the moon, Cancer is a water sign that embodies comfort, emotional intelligence and compassion. It is one of the most intrinsically gifted and intuitive signs, and those born under it are known for their ability to predict a situation's outcome. Like the crab, Cancers protect themselves with a hard exterior. On first impression, they may seem distant and reserved, but they open up more after connections are built. This sign is domestically oriented: Cancers desire cozy, safe spaces where they can share quality time with their partners or friends.
For seventeen years, the Meadowlark has been a cozy subterranean staple on Larimer Street. It regularly hosts jam bands and open-mic nights on weekdays while DJs and other artists take over on the weekends, but even with its calendar of events, it feels like a home away from home. Whether sipping cheap whiskey in the dimly lit bar or listening to a tune played on the piano in its outdoor space, Cancers will feel comfortable enough to pull out their twelve-string acoustic to strum a quick set of old folk songs, only to blush and order another drink when the crowd cheers for them.
Pete's Satire Lounge
Leos are the performers of the zodiac. Ruled by the sun and represented by a lion, those born under this sign were made for the spotlight. They are vivacious and passionate, found often in leadership roles or creating new relationships through a more artistic and creative lens. While naturally extroverted, Leos can also lean into the drama-filled side of friendships and romantic partners and are like the astrological embodiment of Andy Cohen. They love to love until their pride becomes hurt, and while they have a lot of strength and determination, they can often be brought down by their own pride or jealousy.
Enter Pete's Satire Lounge. With not one, but two nights of karaoke per week, Leos will have a heyday belting into the microphone and parading around the bar to the cheers of the crowd. This iconic watering hole is easy to spot thanks to its glowing neon sign that demands the attention of anyone traveling down Colfax — much like the energy of Leos themselves. Inside, a cast of regulars and newcomers make the ideal audience for a Leo looking to share stories with strangers.
ESP HiFi
The second Earth sign of the Zodiac, Virgo is represented by the virgin, which illustrates the sign's independent and seclusive nature. Like Gemini, Virgos are ruled by the planet Mercury and value communication and logical thinking. They are perfectionists, abiding by their own set of rules and looking for situations they can mend, including romantic partners and relationships. They are drawn to messes they can clean up, whether physical or interpersonal, often leading to Virgo elongating sometimes toxic relationships just to fulfill their ego's own needs. Virgos are also known for being very intelligent as well as introverted. Hidden within their need for organization and order is their fear of not living up to what they believe they should accomplish.
Inspired by Japanese jazz kissas, the walls of ESP HiFi are lined with vinyl. Virgos will feel right at home inside the amber-lit listening bar, where the team takes time to match each album playing to the energy of the room at any given time. The clean-cut atmosphere fulfills the aesthetic needs of Virgos, and their perfectionism is echoed in the thoughtfully curated service here, allowing them to unwind and let someone else pick up their mess — for a little while, at least.
Death & CO
Libra, the zodiac's second air sign, is represented by a scale, which reflects an intrinsic desire for balance and harmony. Those born under this sign are ruled by Venus, the planet that governs love, beauty and wealth. They are the embodiment of equivocalness, contradicting themselves often just to prove that life is not just black and white. Holding two truths at once is their specialty, wanting to please everyone around. They are also very compassionate and empathetic, and wear their heart on their sleeve. Having a natural eye for the luxurious, they can also become materialistic, as they want to reflect their poised taste in the environment around them.
At the Denver outpost of NYC-born Death & CO inside the Ramble Hotel, gold and glass chandeliers hang from the ceiling in the lavish lobby bar, making for an upscale atmosphere that will satisfy Libra's classy taste. The elaborate cocktails, divided into sections like "Fresh and Lively" and "Elegant and Timeless," are also as aesthetically pleasing as they are delicious. Libras will revel in knowing that the bar has two other, more hidden spaces upstairs, as well: the Garden, a seasonal rooftop terrace, and Suite 6A, a dark and moody mezzanine space.
Just like their symbolic representative, the scorpion, Scorpios can certainly sting. While Scorpios can also be wildly misunderstood because of their mysterious and off-putting demeanor, this sign tends to be one of the most intrinsically gifted and psychic. Scorpios know what they want and how to get it, viewing life as a game of chess and planning out their next move in order to win. They are ruled by the planet Pluto, governing both destruction and transformation. They have the ability to form and foster deep, loving relationships with many different types of people. A need for control is a big obstacle for the sign; feeling vulnerable or losing themselves to someone else is the most terrifying thought for Scorpios, while they will face uncomfortable topics such as pain and death head-on.
This mysterious bar that doesn't have a name, phone number or website is the perfect spot for Scorpios to imbibe. The all-black exterior has a window lined in yellow neon with a small glowing cocktail glass, the only sign that the spot is open from "3 to at least midnight," as the message on the door says. There's no menu at the dimly lit bar, either, meaning that Scorpios have complete control when it comes to ordering any classic drink they might be craving.
Williams & Graham
Sagittarius, a fire sign, is represented by the archer. Sagittarians are natural-born trailblazers who are always up for a new adventure. Ruled by Jupiter, the planet of abundance and the largest planet in the solar system, they desire to have it all and aren't afraid to take up space in the world. They are born to explore and fulfill their own quests for knowledge, often collecting wisdom — or at the very least entertaining stories — to share with others.
Williams & Graham, a speakeasy that opened in 2011, has won many accolades since its debut. Over the last decade-plus, it has embraced its role as one of the top bars in the metro area with a confidence that aligns with the energy of Sagittarius. The adventure here starts before you even step inside: The host area looks like a bookstore, and you enter the bar through a bookshelf. Inside, patrons are transported to the 1920s as bartenders sling drinks from a list of original creations and more than fifty classics. Here, Sagittarians can strike up a conversation and share their stories with the most interesting-looking person in the room (besides themselves).
Chez Roc
Capricorns are known for their extensive work ethic and devotion to their career, making them the finance bro or businessman (or woman) of the zodiac. Hardworking, ambitious and resilient, they know how to keep going in the face of adversity. Represented by a sea goat and ruled by the planet Saturn, their business-oriented personality can sometimes mask their desire to let loose and have fun. At first glance, Capricorns may seem reserved or restrained, but after a few libations and some good music, they will be ready to dance.
Capricorn deserves a chic and lavish bar. Chez Roc, located inside the Clayton Hotel in Cherry Creek, is a Moroccan-inspired cocktail lounge with live DJs, dancing and signature cocktails (not to mention ample opportunity for networking). The atmosphere is moody and intimate, much like the spirit of a Capricorn, and there is often live music to help distract them from the demands of their nine-to-five.
Aquarians are lofty philosophers, viewing intelligence as a way to prove their point while keeping their keen ability for creativity sharp and witty. An air sign, Aquarius is represented by the water-bearer and ruled by the planet Uranus, which governs innovation. People born under Aquarius are the rebels of the zodiac, known as highly independent and idealistic and often found in humanitarian roles, preparing for the next revolution or rallying supporters to protest. They are deeply rooted in teamwork and community, and determined to make a difference in the world.
Thriving in large groups where conversation flows easily, an Aquarian's charming demeanor is an ideal fit for the Thin Man, which is an Aquarius itself (it debuted on January 24, 2001). Illuminated by glowing red lights and lined with gold-framed portraits of Jesus, this watering hole tends to attract people who are up for friendly discourse on a wide range of topics. Characters of all kinds can be found imbibing in the intimate space, where Aquarians can be inspired by the stories of strangers and plan their next big move.
Adrift Tiki Bar
The Pisces symbol is two fish swimming in opposing directions, and the sign is ruled by the planet Neptune, which governs creativity and dreams. Those born under the water sign tend to have strong emotions and can easily be swallowed up by their own feelings and those of people around them. They are fantastic students, quick to catch on to any lesson or new perspective. When matched with their overactive imagination, they can become incredible artists or visionaries. Pisces are also regarded as the most clairvoyant and magical of the signs, but can sometimes ignore their gifts, opting to view situations through rose-colored glasses instead.
This tropical retreat is just what an ocean-loving Pisces needs in this landlocked state. Adrift Tiki Bar has been open on South Broadway since 2012. Its bamboo-covered walls and lamps made of real blowfish set the scene as you enter the space, where oldies and surfer tunes transport you to a swim-up bar by the ocean. Any Pisces will feel at ease here as they share a punch bowl with friends and let their imagination flow freely.
Mercury Cafe
The Mercury Cafe is a place for all. The eclectic club/cafe/community gathering place has embraced the power of the planets and the stars since it debuted in 1975. When owner Marilyn Megenity decided to sell the building after the business barely survived the pandemic, she waited until the stars aligned — on June 22, 2022, at 5:55 a.m. — to close the deal. Now under the ownership of Danny Newman and his partner Austin Gayer, the Merc continues to be a hub for events and gatherings, from tarot readings, concerts, poetry open mics and dance lessons to birthday parties and weddings.