The Best Denver Bar for You, According to Your Zodiac Sign

Sagittarius, a fire sign, is represented by the archer. Sagittarians are natural-born trailblazers who are always up for a new adventure. Ruled by Jupiter, the planet of abundance and the largest planet in the solar system, they desire to have it all and aren't afraid to take up space in the world. They are born to explore and fulfill their own quests for knowledge, often collecting wisdom — or at the very least entertaining stories — to share with others.Williams & Graham, a speakeasy that opened in 2011, has won many accolades since its debut. Over the last decade-plus, it has embraced its role as one of the top bars in the metro area with a confidence that aligns with the energy of Sagittarius. The adventure here starts before you even step inside: The host area looks like a bookstore, and you enter the bar through a bookshelf. Inside, patrons are transported to the 1920s as bartenders sling drinks from a list of original creations and more than fifty classics. Here, Sagittarians can strike up a conversation and share their stories with the most interesting-looking person in the room (besides themselves).