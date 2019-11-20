Beer Calendar: It's a Seasonal Bonanza with Pie Pairings, Day of Darks, Figgy Noir

Molly's Spirits, which opened in Lakeside in 2014, will become one of the first big liquor stores in the Denver area to take advantage of a 2017 law that allows retail liquor stores to own two locations when it unlocks the doors to its new spot, at 8557 East Arapahoe Road in Greenwood Village, on November 22. The law is the same one that allowed chain grocery and convenience stores to carry full-strength beer at all of their locations.

The 25,000-square-foot store will carry more than 14,000 adult beverages and feature both indoor and outdoor event and tasting spaces. Molly's has taken special care of craft-beer drinkers over the past few years by teaming up with several Colorado breweries — including New Image, Finkel & Garf, 14er Brewing and Aspen Brewing — on special collaboration beers that were only sold at the store and sometimes at the participating brewery.

To celebrate, Molly's will host a grand-opening party on Friday, November 22, with free food, tastings, giveaways, live music, live mural painting and more. And to commemorate the opening, Molly’s will release collaboration beers with both Tivoli Brewing (Twice Is Nice Modern Lager) and Diebolt Brewing (Lawn Darts in Paradise Southern Hemisphere Brett IPA). The two beers will also be available at the respective breweries.

Keep reading to find craft-beer events into early December.

Goldspot Brewing

Wednesday, November 20

Novel Strand Brewing hosts its November can release at 3 p.m. The first beer is Shades of Green, a strong, hoppy ale with Idaho 7, Mosaic, Nelson Sauvin and Strata hops. "Absolutely loaded with flavors of ripe passion fruit, guava, blueberries, white grapes and the finest dankness," the brewery says. The second beer is It's All the Buzz, a double-dry-hopped hazy IPA with Citra, Galaxy, Southern Sublime and Waimea hops.

Great Divide Brewing will tap Chai Yeti at both taprooms as part of Yeti Awareness Week, which began Monday. The brewery will also offer yeti-themed trivia from Geeks Who Drink at the Barrel Bar.

Novel Strand Brewing

Thursday, November 21

Great Divide Brewing continues Yeti Awareness Week at its Barrel Bar taproom by dipping into the very limited Cosmic Yeti, which uses spices sourced directly from Nepal, and by celebrating "those that embody the Yeti spirit." At 6 p.m., you can roast your own s'mores with Brewers Association chef Adam Dulye; beer options include Dark Yeti, Bacon Yeti and the elusive White Yeti. There will also be a Big (Yeti) Foot contest from 6 to 6:30 p.m., a Yeti Awareness Lifetime Achievement Award at 6:45, a nationwide Yeti toast at 7 p.m., and a comedy show at 7:15.

The Max Taps beer bar in Highlands Ranch hosts Frisco's Outer Range Brewing for a tap takeover starting at 6 p.m. There will be nine beers on tap (and swag giveaways), including DDH Waiiti in the Steep, Heebeejeebees IPA, Pillow Stacks DIPA, Warm Company DIPA and Slicing Time Imperial Stout, a collaboration with Southern Grist.

EXPAND Great Divide Brewing

Friday, November 22

Join Goldspot Brewing at noon for the first in a series of winter beer releases. First up is Dopplebock, an 8-percent ABV beer with notes of cherry, plum, honey and caramel.

Great Divide Brewing continues Yeti Awareness Week by tapping a huge variety of Yeti variants at noon at its Barrel Bar location. They include: Yeti Imperial Stout, Barrel Aged Yeti, Velvet Yeti, Chai Yeti, Chocolate Cherry Yeti, Chocolate Oak Aged Yeti, Oak Aged Yeti, Vanilla Yeti, Mexican Chocolate Yeti, S'mores Yeti, Borgia Yeti, Cosmic Yeti, Pumpkin Pie Yeti, Neapolitan Yeti and Fernet-inspired Yeti. There will also be giveaways and a Yeti Cave at 4 p.m. with specialty firkins, Yeti ice ream floats and food from Radical Sasquatch Dumplings.

Next Stop Brew Co. (formerly Intrepid Sojourner Brewing ) taps the latest installment in its SMASH series, Cashmere. "Intensely fruity with notes of lemon, lime, peach and melon, this beer will bring back summer, if only for a moment," the brewery says.

Tivoli Brewing will tap a firkin of My Old Friend at 3 p.m. The beer is the brewery's Hello Darkness Stout aged in the cask with copious amounts of lactose, orange and vanilla.

Bruz Beers taps Hellraiser Belgian-style Golden Strong Ale, but with "a bit more bite than before," at 11.7 percent ABV, the brewery says. "Its aroma and flavors deliver bready malts, spicy hops and a touch of bitter orange peel and coriander. Hellraiser is a beer that truly lives up to its name."

Odyssey Beerwerks in Arvada taps Framboise Obscur at 2 p.m. This 8 percent ABV sour is described as being a "dark, strong ale aged on raspberries and oak," the brewery says. "Vanilla and chocolate notes from the oak and fruity tartness from the raspberries will tantalize your tongue and leave you wanting more."

Liquid Mechanics Brewing in Lafayette is releasing Imperial Hop Nectar on tap and in cans. Brewed with "a new base recipe and process, the hazy IPA still has its original dry-hopping bill, which includes Citra, El Dorado and Amarillo. Weighing in at 8.3 percent ABV, the beer may find its way into very limited distribution.

Wynkoop Brewing

Saturday, November 23

Great Divide Brewing's Yeti Awareness Week concludes with the Yeti & Pals Behemoth Beer Bash taking place from noon to 10 p.m. at the brewery's Barrel Bar location. In addition to multiple Yeti variants, Great Divide will have a variety of dark beers on tap from other Colorado breweries (the first time Great Divide has opened its tap lines to its friends), including 4 Noses, Cerebral and more. Check the Facebook page for details.

"Take a walk on the dark side" at Wynkoop Brewing, which brings back its annual Day of Darks festival. There will be dark beers from more than thirty breweries from noon to 4 p.m. Tickets are $50 and include unlimited tastings, chocolate and a commemorative glass. Proceeds benefit cancer-fighting charities Beer for Boobs (founded by the crew from White Labs), Colorado Cancer Institute and Drink for Pink.

Diebolt Brewing hosts a can release party for Figgy Noir Algerian Biere de Garde at noon. "Sweet Algerian curry, palm sugar and figs give it the color of the Saharan sands, the heady, spiced aroma of an outdoor bazaar and the figgy flavor of the cradle of civilization," the brewery says. The beer is part of Diebolt's French Expat Series, which exports "the vibrant flavors and aromas encountered every day by expatriates across the globe, by incorporating unique ingredients from these countries into French style beers.

Denver Beer Co. brings back its annual two-day Thanksgiving Beer + Pie Pairing with the Long I Pie Shop today and tomorrow. Attendees will be able to taste four beers paired with four mini-pies, then have the option to order a full-sized pie and Crowler of their favorite pairing to pick up on Wednesday, November 27, to share with family and friends on Thanksgiving Day. Here is the pairing lineup: Salted Honey Lavender Chess Pie and Juicy Freak IPA; Spiced Apple Cranberry Pie and Cranberry Princess Yum Yum; Maple Chess Pie and Churro Stout; and Peanut Butter Cup Pie and Peanut Butter Graham Cracker Porter.

Fiction Beer

Friday, November 29

Join Baere Brewing once again for Black RyeDay, its annual celebration of dark beer. "We've really outdone ourselves this go-around with the titular beer," the brewery says. "We pumped up this year's batch of Black RyeDay to over 11 percent ABV and have a very limited amount of a very delicious chocolate variation." Baere's "annual ode to Democracy Now! and independent journalism worldwide, War and Peace Report, will also be gracing the taps, along with a never-before sipped-on Palisade Peach variation of Duplicitous." There will also be a limited amount of pumpernickel bagels from Moe's Bagels to pair with the beer.

Comrade Brewing brings back Quit Stalin Russian Imperial Stout, which is brewed with Chinook, Azacca and Centennial hops. "Toffee and chocolate aromas dominate," the brewery says, while the 8.3 percent ABV beer is "lightly sweet, full-bodied and smooth on the palate with a subtle smoky finish and just enough bitterness to balance out the malt sweetness."

Fiction Beer Company releases seven culinary-inspired stout variants at noon. "We’ve crafted these variants with flavors and ingredients that provide the ultimate sensory stout experience," the brewery says. The beers are Steep Imperial Coffee Stout with lavender petals; Steep with chaga and lion's mane mushroom; Steep with guajillo and pasilla negro chile powders; a version with coconut and vanilla; and another with molasses, cinnamon, ginger and allspice. There will also be two kinds of Feely Effects Green Tea Milk Chocolate Stout Variants: Macadamia Nut and Figgy Pudding with fig, raisin, current and plum. Deputy Spudslinger will have food.

Woods Boss Brewing taps its holiday seasonal, Magical Narwhal Candy Cane Unicorn Stout. There will also be Black Friday merchandise sales.

River North Brewery taps Hello Darkness at its new taproom in River North at noon. This was the first beer to come out of the brewery's original brewery in 2012, and now it's back to honor the new space. Hello Darkness is brewed with Simcoe, Cascade and Mosaic hops.

Epic Brewing opens early on Black Friday to provide a refuge from the madness. The brewery will have half of its new Baptist variants on tap (chocolate, peanut butter, hazelnut, etc.), as well as other special releases and unique brewery tours. Migration Taco will be on hand with brunch and tacos all day.

Burns Family Artisan Ales will tap a brand-new beer called I Hate Shopping at noon. The beer is a Black IPA "for the masses," the brewery says, and should help ease the holiday shopping burden.

Say goodbye to Nightfall of Diamonds (formerly known as Dark Star) and hello to Hell Bear Imperial Stout, a new concoction from Station 26 Brewing, which celebrates Black Friday every year with dark and barrel-aged beers. Hell Bear was made in partnership with Mythology Distillery, which provided Station 26 with several barrels that held its Hell Bear American Whiskey. The beer will be available on tap and in 22-ounce bottles. The brewery will also tap eight non-barrel-aged versions of its imperial stout, all made with adjuncts or flavorings.

They are: Mint Chocolate Imperial Stout, Honey Chamomile Imperial Stout, Manhattan Imperial Stout, Pistachio- Almond Imperial Stout, Mexican Chocolate Imperial Stout, Coconut Coffee Imperial Stout, Bruschetta Imperial Stout, and Thanksgiving Imperial Stout. There will also be a custom Teku glass deal. Station 26 will have food trucks on hand. No tickets required. Doors open at 11 a.m.

Copper Kettle Brewing raids its cellar for a Black Friday Cellar Release starting at noon. "We will be releasing a limited amount of our aged Well Bred and Snowed In beers," the brewery says. "Taproom opens at noon so come early and get ’em! Some of these babies have been waiting years for this release."

At noon, Westfax Brewing in Lakewood releases two barrel-aged beers, an imperial stout and three small-batch dark beers as part of its Black Friday Dark Beer & Vinyl event. At 7 p.m., Something Vinyl Club will be spinning records and will have vinyl available to purchase and/or to play (or bring your own).

Join Grimm Brothers Brewhouse in Loveland for its first Black Bier Friday, starting at 10 a.m. "Ditch the shopping crowds and have some breakfast beers," says the brewery, which will tap five of its favorite dark beers, along with The Dude Abides in cans for the first time. The five are: Midnight Strikes Swarzbier, The Dude Abides White Russian Stout, The Owl Smoked Porter, Black Bull Baltic Porter, and Black IPA Cascadian Dark Ale. For $15 you get a flight of all five, plus a free doughnut from Peace Love and Little Donuts.

Saturday, November 30

The second iteration of the Brewery Bus Loop revs up at 2 p.m., with two buses running continuously between Comrade Brewing, Platt Park Brewing, Copper Kettle and Alternation. The bus starts at Copper Kettle, but you can hop on at any of the breweries. It's $5 to ride all day! Stop at all four and get a coupon for a free beer.

EXPAND Upslope Brewing

Thursday, December 5

Upslope Brewing in Boulder gets into the holiday spirit from 5 to 9 p.m. at its original Lee Hill location with an ugly sweater party and the annual release of its highly sought-after Wild Christmas Ale. This time, the brewery has taken its regular Christmas Ale and and matured it in oak casks with our house sour culture for one year before racking it onto more than 1,000 pounds of Colorado-grown red plums to re-ferment for eight weeks. It has "aromas of mellow oak, orange peel, and baking spices, backed by deep, juicy plum flavor and a pleasantly tart finish," the brewery says. Try it on tap or take some home in 19.2-ounce cans. You can also buy verticals of previous versions of Wild Christmas Ale with cranberries, black raspberries and Balaton cherries.

Friday, December 6

Copper Kettle hosts the release of Cafe Con Leche, starting at noon. The 5.6 percent ABV beer is a milk stout made with rich coffee and vanilla, and will be available in six-packs and on draught.

Wynkoop Brewing

Saturday, December 7

Our Mutual Friend Brewing will celebrate its seventh anniversary with some new and favorite beers, packaged releases and an Anniversary Double IPA. More details are TBA.

Celebrate "the official birth of our community, multicultural brewery with a ribbon cutting with Mayor Michael B. Hancock and the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Metro Denver," says Raices Brewing, which is hosting a grand-opening celebration. There will be live music, beer, food trucks and activities all day long.

Join Burns Family Artisan Ales for a candle-lit intimate evening release of the 2019 Buche de Noel Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Stout. Aged ten months in a Breckenridge Bourbon barrel, this year's Buche de Noel "is a holiday keeper," the brewery says. "Clocking in at 15.5 percent ABV, it'll warm your winter bones — perfect for sipping under a warm blanket or cellaring." The beer will be on tap and available for sale in 750ml starting at 6 p.m. "A slice of the holiday cake confection that our beer gets its name from is yours for the asking during the release, until it is gone. Christopher Ryan will lighten up the evening with a free concert."

Lone Tree Brewing is celebrating its eighth birthday with a charity event from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. that supports Buddy’s Builders, a local nonprofit that builds doghouses to protect outdoor dogs from the elements. There will be three specialty firkins (tapping at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.), along with three other beers, Carrot Cream Ale, Horchata Stout, and four-packs of Barrel-Aged Wee Heavy. There will also be a silent auction from 2 to 6 p.m., live music, and barbecue from Ol’ Skool Que.

Sunday, December 8

"The time has again come to ditch your neighbor’s ugly sweater party and check your holiday cheer at the door," says Bierstadt Lagerhaus and the Rackhouse Pub, which are hosting their fourth annual HO HO HO Slapdown. Seven Colorado brewers "go toe-to-toe with exclusive seasonal beers that would smack even Santa right in the mouth. It’s your one chance this year to cast a vote for something that doesn’t suck. You get awesome beer, and the winning brewer walks away with bragging rights and a sweet-ass trophy." Of course, Bierstadt, which counts the votes, has also won every year...so there's that. Tickets are $25 and include five-ounce samples of each beer, along with a vote. Buy tickets at the door or evenbrite.com. In addition to Bierstadt, participating breweries are Cannonball Creek, Comrade Brewing, Barrels and Bottles, Little Machine, Call to Arms and Westbound and Down.

Send beery information to editorial@westword.com.