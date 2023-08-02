Navigation
Support Us
Search

Openings & Closings

The Devil's Drink, an Underworld Speakeasy, Is Opening in LoHi

On the menu are over-the-top drinks with names like Succubus in a Red Dress, Heart of Darkness and All Black Everything.
August 2, 2023
The Devil's Drink is located below the Comma Hotel.
The Devil's Drink is located below the Comma Hotel. The Devil's Drink
Share this:
"It's always been a dream of mine to open a bar," says Andrew Harris, the owner of Rock N Lobster Roll, which started as a food truck and moved into Zeppelin Station last September. While Rock N Lobster's time at the RiNo food hall was short-lived, before it moved out Harris connected with his new business partner, Zeppelin bar manager Alisha Taylor, who has been bartending in cities across the country since she was nineteen.

"We found out we were very much alike as far as style, music, so we became friends pretty quickly," Taylor says.

Now, the two are getting ready to open their first bar project as owners, which they describe as an "underworld speakeasy" called the Devil's Drink. They're aiming to open in mid-August at 3330 Mariposa Street, below the 25-room Kasa Comma hotel in LoHi. "I'm super excited. This is what I've always wanted to do," Taylor notes.

The address was previously home to the Comma Cafe, but the owner of that concept "wanted out really, really bad," Harris says, so things moved quickly after he first looked at the space in late June. In just a month, he and Taylor have transformed the place with dark, moody vibes, red lighting and devilish design touches. "If this devil was in the underworld and had a place to drink, this would be it," Harris adds.
a neon sign on a grass wall
The space has been transformed from white and bright to dark and moody.
The Devil's Drink
The theme is one that "doesn't exist too much in our city," Harris notes. "I'm excited to be opening a space Alisha and I are both really passionate about, from the music to the decor. Our motto is, 'The Devil's Drink, all are welcome.' It's a place to come be yourself."

Harris describes himself as "a metal head, covered in tattoos. Sometimes I feel out of place," he adds. "I like to enjoy nice cocktails, and I want people that might feel out of place to have a classy place they can go to."

Taylor, who is designing the smoke and fire-inspired cocktail program, was immediately on board with the concept. "I mean, I got married on Halloween," she says.

Guests can expect "Vegas show drinks with extraordinary garnishes on them," Harris says, with names like Succubus in a Red Dress, Heart of Darkness and All Black Everything. "It's over the top."

"We want it to be a very visual experience for our guests," Taylor explains. "So it's not only good cocktails, but fun for people watching the process, too." There will also be beers from Ratio and Bruz on draft, plus a natural wine program. The owners have plans to add happy-hour specials as well.

The food menu consists of on-theme canapes like deviled eggs and steak tartare (dubbed Hannibal's snack), along with caviar served with potato chips and bottomless truffle popcorn. The Rock N Lobster Roll truck will pop up at the bar weekly, too. That business is "far from gone," Harris notes. "It's just changing."
click to enlarge hand pouring coffee from a mason jar into an orange mug
Procession Coffee will continue to operate at Zeppelin Station when it moves into 3330 Mariposa Street.
Procession Coffee
When it makes its debut, the Devil's Drink will be open from 5 p.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday and 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday. From 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily, another business will operate out of the space: Procession Coffee, which was Readers' Choice for Best New Coffeehouse in the Best of Denver 2023.

Procession was started by longtime friends Joshua Bosarge and Stephen Ashley as a cart in early 2022; last November it moved into Zeppelin Station, where it will continue to operate. "The opportunity gets us closer to that end of goal having our own bric-and-mortar," Bosarge says.

It will also give the Procession team a chance to expand its offerings, adding options like coffee cocktails, pastries and grab-and-go food items. But it doesn't plan to expand its minimalist coffee menu; in fact, minimalism is a core belief of the Procession brand, influencing everything from its design to its product. "We're strictly no decaf," Bosarge notes, and the shop only offers whole or oat milk and carries its housemade syrups in just two flavors, vanilla and chocolate. While it does add specialty drinks "here and there," he notes, it's not the kind of place where you'll find a long list of options.

Procession will definitely have its own identity at the Mariposa space. "Our concepts could not be more different," Bosarge says. At night, he notes, the Devil's Drink "will be able to add certain elements to make it theirs, then we'll start fresh in the morning with a clean slate."

Ultimately, Procession's goal is to not only move into a space that is "100 percent ours," but to expand into other cities across the country in the next decade. "We're trying to build Procession as not only really good coffee," Bosarge concludes, "but a brand."
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending

The Five Best Dishes Invented in Colorado

History

The Five Best Dishes Invented in Colorado

By Patricia Calhoun
The Easy Vegan Wins The Great Food Truck Race

Film & TV

The Easy Vegan Wins The Great Food Truck Race

By Abigail Bliss
Restaurant Roll Call: Every Opening and Closing in July

Openings & Closings

Restaurant Roll Call: Every Opening and Closing in July

By Molly Martin
The Best Sandwich Shops in Denver

Lists

The Best Sandwich Shops in Denver

By Molly Martin
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation