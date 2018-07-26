The Five Best New Non-Traditional Eateries in 2018

Where do you head for a meal when you don't feel like cooking and just need to get out of the house? A restaurant, of course — one of those places with fancy amenities like tables, chairs and plates. But chefs in Denver are getting creative with where they're serving food as well as what they're cooking, whether it's a walk-up window, an old warehouse or a private event designed just for you. Here are five eateries that have opened in 2018 that have turned away from standard dining rooms to give you a different kind of culinary experience.





EXPAND Just look for the smoker on a flatbed truck parked in front of BBQ Supply Co. Linnea Covington

BBQ Supply Co.

2180 South Delaware Street

312-771-0401

Chef Jared Leonard made a name for himself in Chicago with fried chicken sandwiches and Texas-style barbecue before taking aim at Denver. Not content to simply lease restaurant space and serve food traditionally in a new city, Leonard first unveiled Au Feu, a lunch and dinner counter dishing up Montreal-style brisket sandwiches and poutine inside Zeppelin Station. Then he launched the Budlong Hot Chicken, a mobile spinoff of his sit-down joint named after the Budlong Woods neighborhood in Chicago. But BBQ Supply Co. is his most unusual venture; it's a Saturday-only smokehouse serving meats slow-roasted in a smoker bolted onto the back of an old farm truck. While BBQ Supply Co. has an actual street address, food is served inside a commissary kitchen with enough dining space for long rows of table, and it's only served from 11 a.m. to when the food runs out. And once a month, Leonard throws a special "pit-to-plate" dinner on Friday night where he serves whole roast pig and other specialties he'd never be able to pull off on a daily basis in a traditional restaurant. Check BBQ Supply Co.'s Facebook page for upcoming dinners.

EXPAND Chef Mat Shumaker presents a New York-style pie at Famous Original J's. Kevin Galaba

Famous Original J's Pizza

715 East 26th Avenue

720-420-9102

Five Points is one of Denver's best neighborhoods for scouting out something uncommon, whether great soul food or Caribbean cuisine. There's nothing too unusual about pizza though, but the setup at Famous Original J's definitely connects modern Denver to Welton Street's past. The pizzeria is nothing more than a walk-up window serving New York-style slices and whole pies as well as thick-crust, rectangular "grandma" pizza. Josh Pollack, the founder of Rosenberg's Deli next door, took over the space after it had been vacant for years. The last tenant was Zona's Tamales, which served tamales and pig ear sandwiches from the corner eatery for more than forty years before shutting down in 2010. Pollock continues the street-food tradition, but if you're looking to take a load off, you can grab a seat on one of the picnic benches on a patio shared with the 715 Club — a floppy slice of pizza and a cold beer makes for a cheap night out in Five Points. Famous Original J's is open from 5 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 5 to 10 p.m. on Sundays.