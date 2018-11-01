Hedge Row will close in Cherry Creek on December 2.

Brighton Boulevard and the RiNo neighborhood in general aren't the only parts of town suffering because of construction traffic. Even the much more established Cherry Creek is seeing rapid change as new hotels and apartment buildings move in, creating parking shortages and lane closures on nearly every block. Hedge Row, which the Kitchen Restaurant Group opened at 100 Steele Street in July 2017, will soon close because customers can't get there, according to co-founder Kimbal Musk.

Here's the message Musk sent out about the decision:

Today we’ve had to make a difficult decision to close Hedge Row Cherry Creek. Our last day will be Sunday, December 2nd. I’d like to thank you for your hard work to open Hedge Row and for making it one of Denver's highest ranked restaurants. I’d also like to thank the Cherry Creek community for welcoming us with open arms. Our landlord, our neighbors, and the community at large have been very supportive. Unfortunately, we have to say goodbye as the timing has not been ideal given the heavy construction in the area. Traffic, parking, and congestion were too much for our tiny space on the corner. Our guests will still have the option to visit The Kitchen in downtown, less than five miles away. We renovated our LoDo space last year to bring more privacy to our event room and to expand our bar area - both positive upgrades promoting a thriving dining scene. The Kitchen menu has also been refreshed this month so fans of Hedge Row can now find many of their favorite dishes such as the Grilled BBQ Pork Skewers, Tuna Ceviche, Little Gem Salad, Pan Seared Salmon, and many others. We are very excited about the Colorado dining scene and will continue to invest and expand our footprint. Next Door Highlands Ranch has been a great success, and we are excited about adding another Next Door in the Spring in North Denver.