The Old Spaghetti Factory Is Closing After 45 Years Downtown

For now, the Old Spaghetti Factory at 1215 18th Street will continue to ring with the laughter of children and the murmur of contented families filling their bellies with noodles and red sauce. But that will end on September 16, when the pasta parlor will permanently shut the doors of the restored Denver City Cable Railway Building it has called home for the past 45 years.

The culprit, unsurprisingly, is rising rent. The company, founded by Gus Dussin in Portland, Oregon, in 1969, is pulling out of downtown Denver because it was unable to negotiate a new lease deal.

EXPAND There will be one less red-sauce joint in Denver come September 16. Danielle Lirette

If your childhood memories are filled with birthday parties spent inside the restaurant's trolley, slurping noodles dusted with mizithra cheese, you have less than a month to recapture the magic. But for those who go for the food, there will still be a Westminster outpost of the restaurant at 9145 Sheridan Boulevard, which opened last summer and contains the same vintage decor as the original, even if the exterior brickwork is considerably younger. The company says it's also scouting other locations, both in Denver or elsewhere in Colorado.