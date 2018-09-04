The Post Brewing Is the Latest Local Beer Maker to Land a Spot at DIA

The Post Brewing Co. will bring its much-loved fried chicken and craft beer to Denver International Airport next summer, becoming the newest local brewery to help the airport better reflect the state's favorite liquid asset.

Big Red F, the Post's Boulder-based parent company, will also build a Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar inside the airport as part of a contract awarded by Great Hall Partners, the private developer that is handling the $1.8 billion renovation of the airport's Great Hall. Other vendors slated to join the Post are Caribou Coffee, Kabod Coffee, Denver Street Eats and 5280 Market, as well as a retail and convenience store.

The Post was founded in 2014 in Lafayette by chef/restaurateur Dave Query, with the brewing side of the operation launched by Dogfish Head brewer Bryan Selders (who has since returned to that company). Big Red F now has a second brewery and restaurant in Boulder, along with non-brewing outposts in Denver and Longmont. The airport version will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner menus created by chef/partner Brett Smith. And, yes, that includes the fried chicken that has quickly become a Denver-area favorite, along with award-winning lower-ABV beers.