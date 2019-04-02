The Post Pulls the Plug on Hickenlooper American Ale

John Hickenlooper has been known to drink a beer over the course of his multi-faceted careers. He's also been known to drink a nice refreshing glass of fracking fluid. But now his two favorite beverages are on a collision course.

That's because Dave Query, head of the Big Red F Group, which owns the Post Brewing in Lafayette and several other locations (as well as a handful of other restaurants), recently trademarked the word Hickenlooper (for beer sales) and then named a beer after the just-out-of-office governor: Hickenlooper American Ale.

It was a salute to the fellow (if former) restaurateur and current presidential candidate, and sales were to benefit Take Note Colorado, the charity that Hickenlooper and Isaac Slade of the Fray helped form in 2017; Take Note provides access to musical instruments and instruction to K-12 students in Colorado.