Bars

The Sportsbook Bar & Grill Wash Park Is Now Origins

June 6, 2023 10:55AM

The bar may have a new name, but its spirit will stay the same.
Molly Martin
When your local bar gets a new name and a new owner, worry can set in. Will the place change?

"No change," promises Kris Franklin, the new owner of the hidden oasis for sports fans at 266 South Downing Street, which was our 2023 Best of Denver editor's pick for Best Sports Bar.

Since 2018, the location, which is tucked into a small strip mall and has an alley-facing entrance to its subterranean space, has operated as the Sportsbook Bar & Grill, which also has locations in Highlands Ranch and Greenwood Village. For eight years before that, it was Wash Park Sports Alley.

"We are searching for new spots that are larger," says Sportsbook owner/operator Jeremy Malone of the decision to sell. "[It] was doing good business — we just want bars that are closer to our other two spots in terms of square footage, hours of operation."

Franklin has worked in IT management for decades, but he's long had another dream. "It started post-high school," he recalls. "A buddy of mine and I always wanted to start a bar." After that friend passed away a few years ago, the dream was reignited.
click to enlarge a brown building with a black awning
The awning in front of the alley-facing entrance will soon be changed to reflect the new name.
Molly Martin
He started looking for spaces a couple of months ago and was able to make a smooth transition, taking over this successful spot that doubles as a Bengals bar during football season.

He says that the new name, Origins Sports Bar & Grill, reflects the idea of a fresh start, but reiterates that "it's going to continue to be your local hometown sports bar" — and a place for Cincinnati fans to gather. He's even considering dishing up Cincinnati-style chili as a special on game days, and is looking into getting Bengals tickets for giveaways, as well.

"The look and feel will stay the same," he adds. "I'm not taking anything down that the fans have put up."

Minor updates include expanding the beer selection, some small menu changes that will add back some items the previous owners had removed, and one new employee: Franklin's son.

Otherwise, though, it's business as usual. "I'm looking forward to getting everyone back in there," Franklin concludes. "I want people to know that we're there and we're still going."

Origins Sports Bar & Grill is located at 266 South Downing Street and is open from 4 p.m. to midnight Tuesday through Friday and 1 p.m. to midnight Saturday and Sunday. For more information, visit originsbar.com.
