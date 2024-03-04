 The W Debuts with Burgers and Cocktails on East Colfax in Denver | Westword
First Look

First Look: The W Is Now Serving Burgers and Cocktails on East Colfax

Located in the former home of the Elm, it also has a thoughtful wine list and local beers.
March 4, 2024
The W is introducing happy hour this week.
The W is introducing happy hour this week.
"It's exciting to be a part of the neighborhood and contribute to it," says Carrie Wigglesworth, one of the owners of The W, which is now open at 5001 East Colfax Avenue.

She and her husband, Ernest, have lived in Park Hill for over a decade and were inspired to open their own spot in part by their now-teenage sons, who grew up eating a lot of burgers cooked by their dad. Ernest's family has been slinging burgers at the Owl Cigar Store in Cañon City for over eighty years, and has been in Colorado even longer. "My husband has always wanted to do something like this," Carrie says. "We have two boys who, as they grew older, would tell him, 'We can't find a burger as good as yours.'"

The space at East Colfax and Elm Street was most recently home to Crush Wing + Tap, which had a short run there before closing in 2022. Before that, it was a beloved low-key bar called the Elm; decades ago, it was Weiss Drugs, a part of its history that's honored in a new mural on the enclosed patio.
"The neighborhood has been so patiently waiting for something to be in there," Carrie notes. Over a year ago, the Wigglesworths began negotiating the lease and working with a design team on the project. Custom furniture was created by Fin Art Co, a local company that also worked on the revamped Casa Bonita.

Where the Elm was darker and showed plenty of signs of wear, The W is brighter, with lots of seating and a refreshed bar complete with milk glass from the old pharmacy that was found in the basement.

The W welcomed its first guests last week. "When we quietly opened on Tuesday and Wednesday, every seat was full," Carrie says, adding that people have been excited about having a new spot in the neighborhood.

The food menu is centered on burgers, but there are a few small plates as well, including loaded "scoop" fries, which are wide and ideal for dipping. "Those were something I pushed for," Carrie says. "I think French fries are an art, and those are the perfect French fry to me." They come loaded with cheese, pickled jalapeño, green onion and pulled pork belly bacon, which is exactly what it sounds like — a meaty treat with the texture of pulled pork and the smoky flavor of bacon.
The Big Wig is a double cheeseburger topped with pulled pork belly bacon.
That bacon also makes an appearance on two of the burgers, including the Big Wig, which is stacked with two beef patties on a brioche bun. Burgers come with a side of fries — the standard kind or scoops for an upcharge — and a tangy house fry sauce for dipping.

Carrie's favorite is the Brie Baby, a single patty topped with double-crème Brie, arugula, onion jam, roasted garlic aioli and sliced apples for a nicely balanced bite.

General manager Kevin Feldman, who lived and worked in California and Hawaii before recently moving to Denver, heads up the cocktail program, with drinks ranging from $13 to $15. One fast favorite among guests is the citrusy Grand Avenue, made with tequila and mezcal and garnished with rosemary, which is charred before being served for an extra aromatic boost. There are some homages to classics, too, like a spin on the Aviation called Lowry Field, made with gin from Woody Creek. The drinks lean upscale, but they're not overly precious.
Ernest's brother Charles put together the wine list, a succinct but thoughtful range of styles at an accessible price point (glasses range from $11 to $16). "He loves wine — he understands it, he gets it," Carrie says. "It was an idea of creating a space that had the level of wine he wanted and appreciated." Local beers on draft, including a fruit Berliner Weisse called Park Hill Punch from nearby Long Table Brewing, round out the beverages.

This week, The W is launching its happy hour, which will be available from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and includes $5 craft beers, $8 house wines and snacks like charcuterie, a housemade pretzel and the loaded scoop fries.

"We couldn't be in a better area," Carrie concludes. "People in Park Hill, Mayfair and Hale, they want to enjoy their neighborhood. ... People were so eager to have something here, and we're most excited just to have this special space and be a part of this area."

The W is located at 5001 East Colfax Avenue and is open from 4 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 4 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit thewdenver.com.
