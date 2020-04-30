Support Your Neighborhood Bars: South Broadway and Littleton Edition

As varying levels of stay-at-home and safer-at-home orders continue across Colorado and metro Denver, there are still plenty of ways to pretend you are out of quarantine by enjoying your favorite foods and drinks from your neighborhood bars. The suburbs of Englewood and Littleton have many solid neighborhood bars that would love your support to stay in business during these times, and they've got some great deals and tasty treats available.

Alibi's Bar and Grill 7983 South Broadway, Littleton

303-730-0123



What to order: A plethora of fried-appetizer baskets come out crispy and greasy in a great way, with fries, onion rings, tater tots or fried mushrooms or zucchini if you want a different twist on your battered veggies. I recommend the green chile cheese tots, smothered with chile and cheddar. Sloppers (basically burgers covered in green chile and cheese) and other burgers here are great, as well as burritos, tacos and wings. On Thursdays, the Whiskey Bacon Burger, a fan favorite, is on special. Grab a beer or cocktail to go with your order; just call the bar for pick-up, and Alibi's will hook it up for you.

Why I'll be back: The drinks are incredibly cheap and the bartenders and regulars are welcoming. Pool leagues and good deals on pool add to the fun, as do the arcade games. Weekly karaoke nights and Texas Hold ’Em poker tournaments will draw a crowd again one day; so will Broncos games and NASCAR action, I'm sure of it.



Alibi's Bar and Grill is currently open Tuesday through Sunday from noon to 7 p.m. Call or visit the bar's website or Facebook page for more information.





EXPAND Mugs at the Castle are eagerly awaiting the return of thirsty regulars. Sarah McGill

The Castle Bar and Grill 6657 South Broadway, Littleton

303-798-5981



What to order: The Castle's burgers, barbecue and wings are tops, and are also often on special. Burgers are buy-one, get-one-free every Tuesday, and wings are 70 cents apiece on Thursdays. Barbecue Fridays are all about smoked meats, with options like brisket, pulled pork, burnt ends and even Polish kielbasa. Wash it all down with some adult beverages to go, and you've got yourself a good night. Call ahead for curbside pick-up, or get it delivered with UberEats.

Why I'll be back: The old men singing country songs on bar stools, the discount mug club, the pool tables and the back patio can only be enjoyed in person. This bar is also a die-hard spot for televised sports, so when watching sports (aside from the weird basement Zoom NFL draft) is a thing we can all enjoy again, the Castle is the place to be.



The Castle Bar and Grill is currently open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Call or visit the bar's website or Facebook page for more information.





There might not be parades right now for the Englewood Tavern truck to ride in, but the folks at this hometown establishment are doing everything they can to keep the community connected virtually. Samantha Morse

The Englewood Tavern 4386 South Broadway, Englewood

303-537-7142



What to order: Brunch — and not just because it's the only thing being served right now! The breakfast burritos and green chile cooked up by "Mama D," who is the actual mother of the family that owns this community-oriented bar, really hit the spot any time. Also a good bet are the "snack baskets," with things like waffle fries, jalapeño poppers and mozzarella sticks. Get breakfast drinks, cocktails or beer in a to-go "Howler," named to salute the first responders and folks who howl for them. Another nod to the important folks in the community: Any time the bar is open for takeout Sunday brunch, folks can make a donation to the "teacher tab" and buy a drink for an educator in the community.

Other ways to support: Visit the bar's Facebook page for community resources to get and give help during these troubled times, as well as ways to connect to your favorite local music online. The team at the Englewood Tavern is really plugged in to the local music scene, and it shows. Jesse Frazier, one of the co-owners, is also involved in the local film industry, so another way to support the fine folks that own this bar is to rent the movie Hot Lead Hard Fury on Amazon Prime. I haven't seen it yet, but I have a feeling it will be just what I'm looking for now that I've finishedTiger King. The movie was shot entirely in Englewood on Super 8mm film and features martial arts, drugs and revenge.

Why I'll be back: The great live music, awesome crowd, friendly owners and staff, lovely mural art, and chants of "Engle-WOOD!" that spontaneously sometimes break out at the bar are not, sadly, available in my living room.



The Englewood Tavern is currently testing out to-go brunch on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call or visit the bar's website or Facebook page for more information and the latest updates.





EXPAND The spicy Fire Burger at Malloy's would love to come home with you. Sarah McGill

Malloy's Bar and Grille 11550 West Meadows Drive, Littleton

303-972-8658



What to order: Burgers! There are many good options, but I recommend the Fire Burger — nice and spicy, but not overpowering. This former Bar Rescue neighborhood bar also has some fancier entrees recommended by the folks from that show, like a rib-eye steak and a crispy fried chicken sandwich. Or, if you're looking for something a little different, there are several Mexican dishes, as well as salads and appetizers, that are worth a try. Call the bar for curbside pick-up.

Why I'll be back: The lovely patio with fire pits and the spacious bar interior have been redone nicely, and there are lots of pool tables and other fun games to enjoy in-person when we get to do things like that again. The family that owns the bar is great, and the staff and regulars will welcome you in for a drink. Last but not least, karaoke night, live music, and lots of festive parties keep things interesting here, like pre-Thanksgiving onesie parties and festive holiday meals.

Malloy's Bar and Grille is open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Call or visit the bar's website or Facebook page for more information.

Q's Pub and Grill 10133 West Chatfield Avenue, Littleton

303-973-2905



What to order: Meal kits, family-style meals, small or large quantities of booze, groceries or just some fish and chips or a burger for yourself are all here for you, to-go style. There are breakfast meal kits, like pancake or biscuits and gravy, or the "Sausage Hero Kit" to make sausage hoagies for the family. You can also buy stuff like potatoes, onions, deli meat, loaves of bread and lemons, in case if you want to limit your trips out of the house by consolidating your bar and grocery orders. For meals to go, there's a large menu, with popular options like tacos, wings, Italian grinders and salads. The meal deals and drink specials rotate frequently, so check the bar's Facebook page for the latest.

Why I'll be back: Live music, trivia fun and St. Patrick's Day festivities are some things you just can't quite re-create at home, but Q's will surely be making it happen again when we can gather together. The projection screen for watching sports is also something I don't have at home, or the relaxed vibes and chipper Littleton folks. Q's is also a great place to bring the kids, if the bars reopen before the schools do.

Q's Bar and Grill is open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Call or visit the bar's website or Facebook page for more information.





EXPAND Need a little something sweet for your quarantine? The Dragon Candy drink from the Mirage might just be the liquid dessert you were craving. Samantha Morse

The Mirage Sports Bar 8340 West Coal Mine Avenue, Littleton

303-979-9220



What to order: The Mirage's full menu is available, plus some rotating food specials and family-style deals as posted on its Facebook page. Thirsty Thursday is still going down, with two-for-one pints of beer, any type. Also still available: the Tuesday special of a burger, fries and a domestic draft beer for $8. I am a big fan of the fried delicacy, only found here, known as the "Chipparole" — a combination of cream cheese, cheddar cheese, bacon and jalapeños, fried up egg roll-style and served with a sweet and spicy berry dipping sauce. The menu offers much more, with several sandwiches, salads, appetizer platters and breakfast dishes, many of which you can get all day. And, of course, not to be forgotten are the many beer options and the specialty drinks menu, including one called the "Dragon Candy," which essentially tastes like Starburst candy in the form of a drink. Order ahead by calling the bar or online via ChowNow, then swing by for pick-up.

Why I'll be back: So many dart boards and pool tables in one place! Also, if you're into sports betting, and doing it in person, the Mirage will be happy to help you out with that soon enough. Poker tournaments, karaoke night, arcade games, shuffleboard and even those grabber games where you can win tablets, iPods and whatnot add to the enjoyment of an in-person visit. The servers know what they're doing, and the random crowd of old and young, hipsters, and dads in white sneakers will surely be happy to be together again.

The Mirage Sports Bar is currently open Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. visit the bar's website or Facebook page for more information.