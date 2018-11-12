Three Pilgrim Sandwiches to Get You in the Mood for Thanksgiving

With just a couple of weeks left before it's time to sit down with friends and family in front of a bountiful spread of turkey with all the trimmings, we're already smelling the aroma of stuffing, gravy and roast bird wafting through the chill November air. Why wait for leftovers to build a beauty of a sandwich when these three eateries already have a jump on the cooking? Here are three places to get that seasonal specialty, or a tempting variation thereof, most often called the pilgrim sandwich.

Pony Up

1808 Blake Street

720-710-8144

Sheamus Feeley, the chef/co-owner of this downtown cocktail joint, is obsessed with dip sandwiches. Variations on the French dip are the specialty of the house, but this month the kitchen goes all-American with its Thanksgiving dip. The house airy, pillowy bread engulfs house-roasted turkey sliced paper-thin, Italian sausage stuffing and cranberry mayo. Plunge the surprisingly light sandwich into sage gravy to trigger your favorite holiday dinner memories. If Pony Up served this sauce in shot glasses, we'd never leave.