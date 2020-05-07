The view from Dostal Alley in Central City. Dostal Alley is still keeping neighbors fed with pizza and beer. Samantha Morse

Support Your Neighborhood Bars: West and Southwest Suburbs

It's getting to the point of the safer-at-home regulations where things are just weird. The cabin fever is real; meanwhile, some businesses are opening back up in different parts of Colorado, and some aren't. Neighborhood bars are still not able to fully open, and there's no clear date on when they can. But many of your favorites are still getting creative with ways to provide you with food and booze while staying safe, staying afloat and supporting their hardworking employees. For our last installment in this mutli-part series, let's take a look at some of our favorite bars to the west of Denver — in Lakewood, Golden and even Central City — and ways to show them some love.

Dostal Alley 116 Main Street, Central City

303-582-1610



What to order: In Central City, the stay-at-home order has been extended through May 8, the same date as in Denver. But Dostal Alley has your fix of craft beer (brewed on site), pizza and wings. Salads and calzones are also fine options here, but it's really the pizza that you want. And the beer. There's always a rotating selection of beers for any taste, including some Great American Beer Festival winners, and also a full-service bar if you're looking for something a little stronger. For beer, there are growlers and Crowlers for your to-go needs. Be sure to check the brewpub's social media for fun promotions, such as offers of a free scratch ticket with your Crowler. Call ahead for curbside pick-up.

Why I'll be back: This neighborhood gem is also a small casino, so you can find me on the slot machines, perhaps with gloves and Clorox wipes, ASAP. The historic building and town are rife with legends, from ghost stories to more recent tales of beloved regulars and bartenders. In Central City, this is definitely where the locals go, but tourists are welcome, too, once they return to the old mining town.

Dostal Alley is currently open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Call or visit the bar's website or Facebook page for more information.



EXPAND Wash your hands before and after you eat a delicious slopper from Fiddlesticks. Sarah McGill

Fiddlesticks Bar and Grill 10815 West Jewell Avenue, Suite Q, Lakewood

303-969-0855



What to order: The food menu is large, with tasty and diverse sandwich offerings and great burgers, including a solid version of the Pueblo invention known as a slopper, an open-faced burger covered in green chile and cheese. Everything fried here is done just right, from mushrooms to French fries. There are also several Mexican menu choices and housemade desserts to add something sweet. There's even a kids' menu for the little ones in your household from this community- and kid-friendly joint. For drinks, there are the usual beer and cocktail staples, but the folks at Fiddlesticks have gotten a little creative and added Jell-O shots to go and Mason jars of infused vodka, like the fan-favorite pickle vodka. Wing Wednesday is still a good choice for takeout, with $4 Jameson pours and 75-cent wings. And on weekends, you can get breakfast until 1 p.m. Order delivery if you live in southwest Lakewood, or you can order online or call ahead for curbside pick-up.

Other ways to support: Support both Fiddlesticks and front-line medical staff and emergency first responders by ordering a meal or two on the Fiddlesticks order form for the people taking care of our community. You can buy digital gift cards online, too.

Why I'll be back: Patio drinks, trivia, pool and other fun games are more of an in-person thing, obviously, as well as karaoke night. Fiddlesticks throws a great holiday party, and the diverse crowd loves to cheer for local sports teams in the large space full of strategically placed TVs for maximum game action, including Thursday Night NFL Network football. And let's be real: The experience of eating a Slopper on a nice warm plate instead of in a to-go container with green chile leaking out the side is one of my dreams for the future.

Fiddlesticks Bar and Grill is currently open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Call or visit the bar's website or Facebook page for more information.

Breakfast and green chile are some of the things we recommend at Monaghan's. Samantha Morse

Monaghan's Bar and Grill 3889 South King Street, Sheridan

303-789-7208



What to order: Breakfast is served any time the bar is open, with a whole lot of tasty options. The burgers and burritos with green chile are great here, and the meatloaf and hard-shell tacos are popular with the regulars. Everything on the menu is no-frills but satisfying, and the prices can't be beat, including rotating deals that make it even more affordable. See the bar's Facebook page for to-go $10 meal specials, as well as deals on burritos and taco Tuesday. The kind folks at Monaghan's even did a free Easter dinner for anyone in the community. So help them out as they help the community out by calling in a takeout order with drinks.

Other ways to support: Put a tip in the virtual tip jar for all the longtime bartenders at Monaghan's. You can find it on Venmo at @monaghanstipjar.

Why I'll be back: The patio here is lovely, the crowd hilarious and friendly, and the history fascinating. The second-oldest bar in town behind My Brother's Bar (serving drinks since 1892) is full of interesting fun facts: Colorado cannibal Alfred Packer used to drink here, for starters, and there are tunnels connecting the bar to the old Fort Logan military housing. Friday night karaoke and Monday night Texas Hold ’Em poker will also be welcome activities (and we'll all be able to stop singing into our hairbrushes at home).

Monaghan's Bar and Grill is open most days from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., but hours can vary; call or check the bar's Facebook page for more information.

EXPAND The patio is quiet for now at Teller's, but the kitchen is still turning out delicious bar food paired with craft beers. Sarah McGill

Teller's Taproom and Kitchen 1990 Youngfield Street, Lakewood

303-237-1002



What to order: The food here is a bit more upscale than at many neighborhood bars, but in a delicious way that's still approachable. You can get classics like fish and chips or a straight-up burger, or fancier choices like ahi tuna salad, a nice cheese board or a grilled-artichoke appetizer. Bunch on the weekends is also a good option. Check the taproom's Facebook page for rotating family-style meal specials like lasagna, pasta dishes and grilled chicken. Also mandatory: a growler of beer from the always-wide selection of craft beers on tap. There's also a full bar, but again, it's all about the beer. Call or order online for pickup.

Why I'll be back: Maybe I'm just obsessed with patios because I can't be on one right now, but Teller's has a nice covered deck to keep the sun at bay. The interior of the bar is lovely, with mirrors and dark wood, and a family-oriented neighborhood crowd filling it. Board games, conversations with neighbors, fundraisers for local causes, and beer-centric events celebrating the many local craft beers Teller's always has on tap are all best enjoyed with your friends.

Teller's Taproom and Kitchen is currently open from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday through Tuesday, noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Call or check the bar's website, Instagram or Facebook page for more information.



EXPAND We're not sure when Westrail and other Lakewood bars will reopen, but you can bring the party home with meal and drink kits. Sarah McGill

Westrail Tap and Grill 195 South Union Boulevard, Lakewood

303-986-2200



What to order: So many food options here! You can go for classy fare such as prime rib or salmon dinners, or adult mac and cheese with Brie and sun-dried tomatoes. Or you can opt for one of the many burgers, a pulled-pork sandwich or fish and chips. Breakfast burritos are where it's at for weekend brunch, along with specials on mimosa and Bloody Mary kits to go. Weekdays bring rotating $5 deals on burgers and sandwiches, and there are also heat-at-home package deals to feed the family with wings, burgers or barbecue. Also, for Mother's Day, order ahead for a spectacular cook-at-home prime rib dinner kit, complete with dessert and wine. Order online or call for curbside pick-up.

Other ways to support: Leave reviews of dishes on the Westrail website or join the bar's VIP email list to keep up to date on all the latest deals. Or buy some gift cards and get in the running for prizes: Provide your email address and purchase a $30 gift card or $30 worth of takeout to be entered in a drawing for a chance to win a $100 or $500 gift card. Winners will be announced daily from June 1 to June 7.

Why I'll be back: Westrail has a fun train-themed ambience, an arcade room with many games to enjoy with friends, a stockpile of board games, and a spacious, relaxing main bar area. The family-friendly vibe can only be experienced firsthand, and the extensive tap list is best enjoyed with friends and regulars.



Westrail Tap and Grill is currently open from noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Call or check the bar's website, Instagram or Facebook page for more information.