Beer Calendar: Nitro Fest, a GABF Gold Medal Beer and a Brewery Opening

With more than 400 breweries in Colorado, it can be hard to keep up with what's going on in the beer scene. There are plenty of interesting changes and bits of news to go along with the bigger stories, such as the expansions of Ska Brewing and Outer Range Brewing, the closure of Dad & Dudes Breweria, and Colorado's medal tally from last month's Great American Beer Festival. Here are just a few of those smaller items:



A year after Weldwerks Brewing's astonishing and successful attempt to brew more than 100 different beers in a year, its Greeley companion, Wiley Roots Brewing, says it is close to doing the same thing. Owners Kyle and Miranda Carbaugh discovered as much last week after reviewing year-to-date production numbers. “Honestly, we were really surprised that we had produced so many beers this year, considering the number of recent changes to our brewhouse personnel and with the challenges of expanding the brewery," Kyle Carbaugh says in a statement. The brewery has also grown significantly, doubling sales in just over a year.

In Lafayette, Cellar West Artisan Ales, a small-batch producer of oak-aged farmhouse saisons and wild ales, signed on with Culture Beverage, a new local distributor, in order to get its beers into the hands of more people around the state. Cellar West won its second GABF medal this year and will likely garner more acclaim in the future. "This partnership aligns our brewery with several other artisan beverage producers," Cellar West owner Zach Nichols says in an announcement of the deal. Culture specializes in small-batch breweries and cider makers.

New Belgium Brewing, meanwhile, looks to be testing the waters of the nitro beers market, something that Left Hand Brewing currently owns (and Breckenridge Brewery participates in as well). The Fort Collins brewery has released Nitro Cold Brew Cream Ale, a 5 percent ABV canned coffee beer. "We infused a cream ale with oats and High Brew Coffee'ss cold brew for a velvety mouthfeel and refreshing finish that will have you wanting more," the brewery says, before adding this: "Pour Hard."

Thursday, November 7

In honor of International Stout Day, Seedstock Brewing will tap a limited amount of its 9 percent ABV Imperial Stout. The beer "has rich, roasted malt flavors of dark chocolate and dried fruit, and finishes dry and warm."

Great Divide Brewing will tap Raspberry Vanilla Yeti, a blend of Yeti Imperial Stout and Barrel Aged Imperial Stout with raspberries and vanilla added. The 12.5 percent ABV beer will be on at both tap rooms.

Head to Finn's Manor at 5 p.m. for a celebration of New Mexico's La Cumbre Brewing, which enjoyed some recent success at the Great American Beer Festival. Finn's will tap the only keg of Acclimated IPA in the state, along with Project Dank, bourbon barrel-aged La Negra, and All In Hazy DIPA.

TRVE Brewing puts two saisons on tap at 3 p.m. The first is Modgud, a new saison fermented with Scandinavian kveik yeast. It is malty with juniper added in the boil. The second beer is Seven Doors, a French-style saison with "a light noble dry-hopping," the brewery says.

Cedar Creek Pub in Aurora hosts an eighth-anniversary party with a special draft list, live music and its Double Double Cheeseburger and smoked Buffalo wings. The draft list includes Prairie Artisan Ales Screenshot Imperial Stout, Oakshire Brewing Hellshire IX Barrel Aged Stout, Boulevard Brewing 30th Anniversary Barrel Aged Blend, Fremont Brewing Rusty Nail, Maine Beer Company Post Ride Snack IPA and several others.

Friday, November 8

Ratio Beerworks taps Roots Radical Citrus Beet Saison at noon. Originally brewed to celebrate the end of the harvest season, the beer is naturally colored red and "features a slight blend of tartness, yielding to sweetness from the citrus and coriander. It then finishes clean with a tinge of earthiness from the beets," Ratio says.

After a four-year journey and three years of contract brewing, Good River Beer Company finally has a place to call its own. The brewery hosts a grand opening party for its new river-themed tap room from 4 to 10 p.m. with numerous beers on tap; $1 from every pour will be donated to one of the charities the brewery supports. The Good River and Renegade breweries merged earlier this year, so the tap room will be located at 918 West First Avenue, inside Renegade's production space, which is now jointly owned.

Saturday, November 9

Comrade Brewing, which took home two medals and the Small Brewing Company of the Year award at the Great American Beer Festival last month, will tap a fresh batch of More Dodge Less RAM, which one gold in the American IPA category. Triple dry-hopped with Citra, Simcoe, Mosaic and Denali hops, it weighs in at 7.8 percent ABV. The beer is named for the time a Dodge Ram plowed into the brewery three years ago, smashing the window and causing $50,000 in damage to Comrade's brewhouse.

Grandma's House is throwing a Grand Ol’ 5th Anniversary Party from noon to close by "showcasing some of our favorite events, beer and people. Expect five exclusive beer releases, Bingo (with a special anniversary twist), games, comedy, an optional grandma-themed costume contest, a groovy granny get-down dance party and more," the brewery says.

Left Hand Brewing brings back Nitro Fest, one of the wildest beer events in the state, from 5:30 (or 4 p.m. with VIP admission) to 10 p.m. at the Longmont brewery. The only fest in the country dedicated exclusively to nitro beers, it features selections from 35 acclaimed breweries from across the globe. But Nitro Fest is also an "out-of-this-world experience," the brewery says, as guests will be treated to music, and national touring artists including fire dancers, aerialists and more. The theme is a Cosmic Masquerade, and costumes for this dark and swanky fete are highly recommended. Tickets are $65 for general admission or $115 for VIP and available on Left Hand's website. Proceeds benefit the Left Hand Foundation, which supports local charities.

Tuesday, November 12

Tivoli Brewing taps two special Veterans Day beers at 5 p.m. The first was put together by two Tivoli staffers who are/were also members of the military. Liquid Courage is a Colorado common ale aged in Laws Rye Whiskey barrels, "yielding subtle fruity esters and roasty malt with a touch of heat to round it out," the brewery says. It is the brainchild of Chris Thibodeau, who served in the Air Force from 1986 to 2009 and recently graduated from Metro State's Beer Industry Program, and Kyle Warren, who has been a member of the Army National Guard since 2013 and is now enrolled in MSU's beer program. The second beer is Valkyrie Vision Braggot; a 10.8 percent ABV beer with "a rich, citrusy and piney aroma that complements the fruitiness of the yeast and the dry, floral character of the fermented honey." It was made by Tivoli brewer Todd Bellmyer and MSU beer program professor Ethan Tsai to honor active and veteran military members. Tivoli will donate a portion of the sales of both beers to MSU's Veteran and Military Student Emergency Scholarship Fund.

Friday, November 15

Cerebral Brewing kicks off a three-day celebration of its fourth anniversary by dropping six different canned beers at noon. They are: Bird of War POG Smoothie Sour with passion fruit, orange and guava; Hyperlink IPA with Southern Passion in the whirlpool and dry-hopped with Lotus, Simcoe and Citra; Eclectic Potion Triple IPA with Citra, Motueka and Idaho 7 and then conditioned on Sauvignon Blanc juice; Tangible Results, a foeder-fermented, can-conditioned spelt saison with East Kent Golding; and Cryptic Message, a Schwarzbier conditioned in Cerebral's foeder; and, back again, the controversial Rare Treat, made with twice the peach gummy rings (210 pounds) as last year. There will also be timed tappings of a few special kegs and bottles. La Patrona Food Truck will be on site.

Copper Kettle Brewing will release Snowed In Mocha at noon on draft and in 19.2-ounce cans. This is the brewery's bourbon-barrel-aged oatmeal porter with chocolate and coffee.

Ursula Brewery taps 11 Iron Men Blood Orange Triple IPA, a beer made with eleven malts and eleven hops. It is brewed annually during the college football season "in honor of the 1934 Yale Football team; the last college team to play an entire game without any substitutions," the brewery says.

Platt Park Brewing will release cans of two new beers in sixteen-ounce four-packs: Blackberry Berliner Weisse and Lost Paradise Coconut Coffee Porter brewed with coffee from Kaladi Roasters.

Saturday, November 16

Alpine Dog Brewing celebrates its fifth anniversary with an all-day party starting at 10 a.m. There will will be a food truck, live music from 4 to 9 p.m., limited-edition merchandise and glassware, and numerous special beers, both on draft and in bottles. Draft beers include DDH Double Thunder Puppy, Rakau + Idaho 7 Hopped West Coast IPA, Peach + Wine Belgian Style Tripel, 2019 Bourbon Barrel Aged Dyatlov Pass Incident Russian Imperial Stout, and French Toast Bourbon Barrel Aged Dyatlov Pass Incident. Bottles include Bourbon Barrel Aged Dyatlov Pass Incident, the French Toast variant, Diogenes' Lantern Mixed-Culture Sour Golden Ale, and Zeno's Arrow Plum Mixed-Culture Sour Golden Ale aged in oak barrels.

Cerebral Brewing continues its weekend-long fourth anniversary party with a pop-up shop with Permanent Hangover at noon, food from Clamato Time and Basic Kneads Pizza, and a dance party from 7 to 10 p.m. with DJ Digg. There will also be a bottle pickup from an online sale and new beers on tap.

River North Brewery brings back its massive, high-ABV barrel-aged Vicennial beers for their annual release. Meant to be aged (or consumed now, if you're not the patient kind), these beers will be available on tap and in bottles to go at both of the brewery's taprooms at noon. They are God Complex Belgian Quad, Shadowman Imperial Stout and Father Time Old Ale. All have been aged in various barrels for many months.

Sunday, November 17

"Coffee. Beer. Two of life's most sustaining nectars." That's the word from Station 26 Brewing, "brings forth a full gamut of coffee beer experimentation" starting at 11 a.m. First up on the docket is the brewery's Beans series, which will be available on draft and in four-packs of sixteen-ounce cans. The first beer is Noon Beans, a coffee IPA brewed with Azacca, Centennial, Citra, and Mosaic hops, and with Kii AA, a washed Kenyan roast from Corvus Coffee. The second beer is Night Beans Brown Ale, which was brewed with Corvus' Westerlies, a darker, fuller blend from Ethiopia. Other beers that will be available on draft include: Coffee 303 lager and Coffee Export Stout. "We are also excited to be releasing some killer custom ceramic coffee mugs with these beers. Buy a pour of any of the coffee offerings for a set price and keep the mug," Station 26 says. There will be live, coffee shop-style music from the Brown Brothers and food from Farm to Truck.



