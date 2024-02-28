 Three Sisters Cafe Is a Downtown Denver Lunch Staple | Westword
Lunch Break: Call the Soup Line for the Daily Selection at Downtown Cafe Three Sisters

When he opened the eatery two decades ago, owner Brian Swenson named it for his triplet daughters, who turn 21 this month.
February 28, 2024
Brian Swenson opened Three Sisters Cafe twenty years ago.
Brian Swenson opened Three Sisters Cafe twenty years ago. Kristin Pazulski
While some people are still working from home, many are back in the office, which means the lunch break is making a big comeback, too. For those working near the 16th Street Mall, options for a solid meal at a good price are getting easier to come by (even if you have to navigate the ongoing construction to reach them). This week, order up some soup and sandwiches at longtime staple Three Sisters.

What: Three Sisters Cafe & Catering

Where: 1717 Stout Street

When: Open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

For more information: Visit threesistersdenver.com
click to enlarge soup in a to-go container next to a panini sandwich
Three Sisters offers huge paninis and combos for the downtown worker lunch crowd.
Kristin Pazulski
Why we love it: There are several chains downtown that offer lunch staples like soup, sandwiches and salads, but we prefer to bypass those in favor of Three Sisters, which was started two decades ago by Brian Swenson. Originally a Mizuppa franchise, Swenson took it over shortly after it opened, naming it for his triplet daughters who were just one year old at the time (they're turning 21 this month!).

Three Sisters is only open on weekdays, catering to the office crowds that, according to Swenson, still have not picked up since the pandemic. In 2020, the small cafe closed for about six months, and even now, sales are down by about 45 percent, he says, because "people are only in the office two days a week." Even so, the cafe usually has a line around lunchtime, particularly mid-week.
click to enlarge a menu board
The soup menu is posted at the cafe, but you can also call the soup line for that day's selection.
Kristin Pazulski
What's for lunch: The cafe's menu includes all the classics. There are soups for $6-$7, salads for $12.25, and sandwiches on white or Bavarian bread, wraps and warmed paninis all priced around $13.

Wraps, like the chicken Caesar, are generously stuffed, and the paninis are huge and can easily stretch to two meals. We recommend the Mediterranean chicken panini with provolone, artichoke hearts, onion, tomato, spinach and aioli on ciabatta. Other sandwich options include a ham and Swiss panini and the Sisters Club, with turkey, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo.

Although the sandwiches are categorized, Swenson says that all the items can be mixed and matched — so the Mediterranean chicken panini, for example, can also be served as a wrap. You can build your own salad as well, choosing any five ingredients from the list of options, and all items are available as a half-and-half combo for $12.75-$13.75.

Three Sisters has six to eight soups on offer daily, and the recipes change based on sales — and Swenson's creativity. Now with twenty years' worth of soup recipes to choose from, there are a lot of possibilities. He says that often, when customers come in asking for a certain favorite soup, he'll add it to the rotation the next week.
click to enlarge vats of soup
The soups at Three Sisters are always rotating.
Kristin Pazulski
To find out which soups are on, guests can call the Three Sisters' soup line (303-313-2171) before heading out — it's updated daily. Options span from classics like tomato parmesan and corn chowder to more original creations like avocado black bean and creamy chipotle chicken. On a recent visit, the potato breakfast sausage soup was a pleasant surprise. What appeared to be created with breakfast leftovers was a hearty, savory soup that satisfied for lunch. "That was born out of what makes a great breakfast burrito," says Swenson.

Whatever you do, don't leave without getting one of Three Sisters' homemade cookies for dessert.

Similar spots nearby: Little Finch, at 1490 16th Street, is another locally owned spot  The cafe is the sister spinoff of Olive & Finch, which has locations in Uptown and Cherry Creek. While Three Sisters caters to the working lunch crowd, Little Finch is open seven days a week until 9 p.m. and offers happy hour with cocktails. It also has grab-and-go lunches, ready-made for those really in a rush.
