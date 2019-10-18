Misaki Sushi to Add Tora Ramen Counter at Broadway Market

Broadway Market, one of several food halls to open this year, will soon have more Japanese options, although Indian cuisine has left the building. Chef Jesusio Silva, co-owner of Misaki on Broadway inside the market, is opening Tora Ramen in the slot recently vacated by Biju's Little Curry Shop.

In addition to Misaki on Broadway, Silva has also launched a Misaki inside the Stanley Marketplace and as a full-service restaurant at 402 Marshall Road in Superior. Ramen is part of the menu at the Superior outpost, but Silva says the recipes will be significantly different at Tora, which will open next Tuesday.

Rather than sticking firmly to tradition, Tora's opening menu will include creative versions such as a black tonkotsu ramen that gets its color from black garlic and squid ink oil; tori chicken ramen with sweet corn, spinach and wavy noodles; and yasai (or vegetable) ramen that uses a mushroom broth as its base. Other dishes will include housemade gyoza, 18-hour pork ribs and Japanese fried rice. Silva adds that once Tora has had a chance to settle in at the market, he'll experiment more with international flavor combinations, and has already worked on a lamb posole ramen that he says combines "the Mexican flavors of my childhood with the Japanese flavors I’ve been focused on for the last fifteen years."

The name Tora derives from several of Silva's life influences; it's Japanese for "tiger," the mascot for his favorite soccer team, the Monterrey Tigres, and it's also a tribute to Tora Sushi, a Boulder favorite of his that closed in 2017 after thirty years in business.

Biju's Little Curry Shop has been undergoing a transformation in recent months, and owner Biju Thomas has closed the original RiNo location as well as the Broadway Market counter to focus on a more full-service dining experience at the Tennyson Street Biju's.

Once Tora Ramen opens next week, hour will be from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., staying open until midnight on Friday and Saturday as a late-night option for the neighborhood. Broadway Market took over the former home of Tony's Market at 950 Broadway last spring.