Two U.S. Army Veterans Are Behind the 2 Salty Sarges' Food Truck

"I've been wanting to do a food truck for years, but it takes a certain person you can trust. It's very expensive, and you need to be able to trust somebody that is willing to do what you need them to do," says Andrew Rogerson.
Enter Robert Barden, a friend who also shared an interest in the food truck business. While the two joined forces to launch 2 Salty Sarges' last summer, their story dates back to the ’90s. "We're both East Coasters, and our first duty station was out here at Fort Carson, down in Colorado Springs," says Barden.
Although the two were in the Springs at the same time, "we had no idea of each other," Rogerson adds. "We actually met in Germany. I was already there, and then he came in, and we just connected and clicked together and caused a bunch of chaos."
While in Germany, Barden and Rogerson, along with their wives, developed a close friendship. But when Rogerson's post ended, they lost touch. "In the ’90's, we didn't have the internet. We didn't have Facebook and shit like that."
Barden ended up in Alabama, and Rogerson made his way back to Colorado. By 2010, Facebook was widely used, and Barden's wife sent Rogerson a friend request, reconnecting the two after nearly twenty years. "My wife has family in Colorado Springs, and we'd come out here periodically, and so we would just hook up every now and again," explains Barden.
Equipped with a fully operational truck and decorative stenciling that proudly displays their respective military award commendations, including a purple heart and two bronze stars, the team of retired, disabled U.S. Army Veterans officially launched their business.
As the friends approach their first anniversary, they laugh when they think back to their first gig. "We had no idea what we were doing. We were running around like roosters with our heads cut off," recalls Rogerson. "But I tell you what, that was the best feeling because it told us, like, hey, this is how we've got to do it. So we straightened everything up."
While they both draw from experience gained in restaurants prior to entering the military, Rogerson also used his GI Bill to attend culinary school. "A big aspect of culinary school is learning how to actually run the business and plan stuff out," he notes. Although he has the ability and skills to serve fancy creations, he is quick to admit that was never the goal for 2 Salty Sarges'. "I don't want to do that. I want to sit here with [Barden] and serve good comfort food and have fun," Rogerson says.
"We're smartasses," Barden admits. "About 85 to 90 percent of the people that come to the food truck have a great sense of humor. And I would say we're probably one of the only food trucks out there that is going to sit there and give you a hard time because you might have some green shit stuck in your teeth."
"Well, I'll tell you what — me and him would not be servers at the Olive Garden," adds Rogerson. "We'd get fired within ten minutes."
"Yeah, that's probably the best aspect of doing this, is the ball-busting that we can all do," Barden agrees.
Ready for a bit of ball-busting and good food? Head to 2saltysarges.com for the truck's full schedule, which is updated every Sunday.