Hella Herbivore Launches Vegan Pop-Ups in Denver

Kris Carino is bringing his vegan pop-up, Hella Herbivore, to Denver for this first time on Monday, March 25, at Alternation Brewing Company, 1539 South Broadway. The passionate cook’s goal is to bring flavorful Asian dishes that are also meatless to Denver and beyond. “There are a lot of vegans here, but we just need to better serve them and give them more options,” Carino says.

Previously, Carino has hosted plant-based pop-ups at The Burrowing Owl, a bar serving vegan pub grub in Colorado Springs. He has always loved to cook, but lately his focus has been on veganizing Asian dishes that he missed since become a plant-based eater. Carino hopes to host vegan pop-ups at least once a month and won’t limit his cooking to Denver. “I want to make vegan food more accessible to people,” he explains.

Hella Herbivore's char siu jackfruit tacos are packed with shredded jackfruit roasted in a Chinese barbecue marinade and topped with pickled red onions, cilantro and dairy-free sour cream. Hella Herbivore