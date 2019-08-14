The Veggie Whisperer Does Tacos, Too — at Tacolandia!

Doug Petri has been roaming Denver with his Veggie Whisperer food truck for the past year, serving up vegan and vegetarian Israeli-style street food. Falafel and hummus are the specialties, normally served on fluffy pita. But Petri has also been hitting the taco circuit, swapping out the pita for flour tortillas and otherwise keeping those Middle Eastern flavors intact.

"We've done a few taco festivals this year," the food truck owner notes, pointing out that many festival-goers are looking for something unique and free of meat.

You can dig into the Veggie Whisperer's standard offerings at Civic Center Eats every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. through October 10, but Petri will also be dishing up his unique tacos at Tacolandia, Westword's annual celebration of Denver's taquerias, cantinas and food trucks, this Saturday, August 17, from 4 to 7 p.m. (3 to 7 p.m. if you go VIP) at Civic Center Park. Petri will be making vegan falafel tacos topped with hummus, tehina, spicy harissa, tomato, red onion, parsley and housemade pickles, as well as Greek falafel tacos loaded with crumbled feta cheese, dill tzatziki, hummus, housemade pickles, tomatoes, onion and parsley.

At Tacolandia, the Veggie Whisperer will join 7 Leguas, Adelitas Cocina y Cantina, Antojitos la Poblanita, Blue Bonnet, Brightmarten, Carniceria Aaliyah, El Aguila Azteca, El Coco Pirata, Frusshie Frozen Yogurt, Kachina Cantina, La Chiva Colombian Cuisine, La Machaca, Lazo Empanadas, Los Mesones Restaurant, Lucha Cantina, Machaca, Masa, MC2 Ice Cream, Neveria Mika, Peyote Mexican Food, Pico Arepa, Que Bueno Suerte, Rocky Mountain Snowflakes, Taco Block, Tacos Sabor Chilango, The Road Runner, The Snowy Churro, Torta Grill, Truthfullbites and Yareth’s Mexican Food.

While you sample unlimited tacos, you can catch lucha libre wrestling, a DJ, and a car show from Saints & Sinners Car Club. Get general admission and VIP tickets at westwordtacolandia.com. Or pick up tickets free of service charges at Civic Center Eats this Wednesday or Thursday (just look for the Westword canopy).