Famous Pizza Will Close to Make Way for Portland Doughnut Shop

One of the perks of my job as a food writer is that I get to eat at every kind of restaurant in the city. The downside is that I'm no longer a regular at any one eatery. Twenty years ago, though, I lived close enough to Famous Pizza, at 98 South Broadway, that I made a habit of grabbing an occasional manhole cover-sized sausage pizza, which would serve as dinner and a late-night snack, as well as breakfast and lunch the next day. For residents of nearby neighborhoods, Famous has been a go-to for a quick slice, a sit-down calzone or a whole pizza since 1974.

But that's about to come to an end.

The White Palace building sold to a new a owner last spring, and that new owner, Bayaud Investors LLC, is raising rents. Already out is Socorro's, a tiny taqueria that operated for a decade before closing at the end of July. Gus Mavrocefalos, the owner of Famous Pizza, says he will close his pizzeria on Monday or Tuesday, depending on when he runs out of ingredients. (Even today, there was no more Diet Coke or Mr. Pibbon tap or sausage for the pizza). "They just want too much money," the owner says of the new landlord.