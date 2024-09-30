Voting Is Open for the HOSPYS, the New Colorado Restaurant Association Industry Awards

The Colorado Restaurant Association has revamped its annual industry awards and public voting is now open for the first HOSPYS, which will replace the CRA's long-running Industry Spotlight Awards.
“Colorado’s culinary scene is earning lots of national attention, as well it should, and the CRA is happy to add to the chorus, shining a local light on the hard-working, talented professionals and impactful businesses that make our communities feel like home,” says CRA President and CEO Sonia Riggs in a press release announcing the news. “The HOSPY Awards are meant to elevate and celebrate our community, which represents more than 10 percent of Colorado’s workforce and is a key driver of the state’s economy.”
Beginning in July, members of the public submitted online nominations for categories such as Food Truck of the Year, Front-of-House Employee of the Year, Newcomer of the Year and Chef of the Year. Finalists were selected by a nominating committee made up of statewide media and industry professionals.
Three additional awards will also be presented during the gala: Legacy Employee of the Year (Miranda McFarlan-Garcia, Colorado GM, Richard Sandoval Hospitality); Community Partner of the Year (US Foods); and Philanthropist of the Year (Richard and Jessica Fierro, Atrevida Beer Co. in Colorado Springs).
To see the full list of finalists, cast your vote and get tickets to the gala, visit corestaurant.org/co-hospy-awards.