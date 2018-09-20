What Happens When You Blend Three GABF Medal-Winning Beers?

In 2016, Jamie Williams cheered as his friends at Baere Brewing took home a bronze medal for their saison from the Great American Beer Festival. The next year, he cheered as his buddies at Our Mutual Friend Brewing won silver for Saison Trystero, a Brett beer. And then, to his delight, Williams's home-brew shop and brewery, Co-Brew, won its own bronze medal for the farmhouse saison it had entered in the GABF.

Three Denver breweries. Three medals. What would happen, Williams wondered, if the three breweries blended those three great beers together? Terrible idea, or brilliant?

The three medal-winning beers. Co-Brew

It didn't matter. The three breweries gathered in January at Co-Brew, where they each brewed their own beer — with their own yeast strains — on the store's three small, twenty-gallon home-brewing systems. Then they blended the beers together and aged them for six months in a Chardonnay barrel.