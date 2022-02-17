Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Openings and Closings

Whataburger Makes Its Return to Colorado February 23

February 17, 2022 1:00PM

Whataburger will debut in Colorado Springs.
Whataburger will debut in Colorado Springs. Marcus Quigmire/Flickr
The fast-food burger scene in Colorado has a new (well, returning) contender. Whataburger will open at 1310 Interquest Parkway in Colorado Springs at 11 a.m. on February 23. This is the chain's first location in the state since the 1970s, when it had several outposts here, including one at 595 East 88th Avenue (today the home of Jim's Burger Haven).

The Texas-based chain, which got its start in 1950, is planning two additional Colorado Springs locations; there's no word yet on any coming to Denver.

Like In-N-Out, Whataburger has a cult following. This location is just down the street from a recently opened In-N-Out, which could cause a hunger-fueled traffic jam next week. If you're craving a taste of such popular items as the spicy chicken sandwich, honey butter chicken biscuits, Dr. Pepper shakes or, of course, burgers, consider avoiding the lunch rush.

Whataburger will be open for dine-in from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily; the location will offer drive-thru service 24/7.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation