Whataburger Makes Its Return to Colorado February 23

The fast-food burger scene in Colorado has a new (well, returning) contender. Whataburger will open at 1310 Interquest Parkway in Colorado Springs at 11 a.m. on February 23. This is the chain's first location in the state since the 1970s, when it had several outposts here, including one at 595 East 88th Avenue (today the home of Jim's Burger Haven).
The Texas-based chain, which got its start in 1950, is planning two additional Colorado Springs locations; there's no word yet on any coming to Denver.
Like In-N-Out, Whataburger has a cult following. This location is just down the street from a recently opened In-N-Out, which could cause a hunger-fueled traffic jam next week. If you're craving a taste of such popular items as the spicy chicken sandwich, honey butter chicken biscuits, Dr. Pepper shakes or, of course, burgers, consider avoiding the lunch rush.
Whataburger will be open for dine-in from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily; the location will offer drive-thru service 24/7.