 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
The Tavern Platt Park will soon be home to Jack's.EXPAND
The Tavern Platt Park will soon be home to Jack's.
Mark Antonation

What's Happening at the Former Tavern Uptown and Tavern Platt Park

Mark Antonation | January 20, 2020 | 3:36pm
AA

Restaurant and property owner Frank Schultz, co-founder of the Tavern Hospitality Group, recently eliminated some of his lineup, causing a shakeup in two Denver neighborhoods. And now that the dust has settled, we know what's coming in LoDo and Platt Park.

Last summer Schultz closed the Tavern Downtown, at 1949 Market Street, and its next-door neighbor, the Cowboy Lounge; he'd already sold the buildings that housed them, as well as the nearby Cook Street School of Culinary Arts (the school has since reopened in the Golden Triangle). At the time, there was much speculation that pricey new condos and apartments would spring up on the block, but three new food and booze establishments are actually moving in.

The Tavern Downtown, the Cowboy Lounge and Cook Street School of Culinary Arts will see a trio of restaurants and bars in their place.
The Tavern Downtown, the Cowboy Lounge and Cook Street School of Culinary Arts will see a trio of restaurants and bars in their place.
Westword

A trio of California operators — Knitting Factory Entertainment, the Buckhead Group and Fillmore Capital Partners — are bringing in El Tejano, Loaded and Smash Face Brewery & Tap Room. The first is a Tex-Mex concept — promising carne asada tater tots, Frito pie and a help-yourself chips and salsa bar — with three locations in Los Angeles. Smash Face is a brewery named not for the act of drunken LoDo revelers keeling over on the sidewalk, but for breathing-impaired dog breeds like French bulldogs, pugs and Boston terriers. And Loaded will be a club stop for fans of ’80s music, throwback vinyl and cheap drinks (underemployed Gen-Xers, for example). One thing that won't be changing is the nonstop party atmosphere that has defined the block since Coors Field opened in 1995.

Schultz continued to trim back his restaurant group at the end of 2019, closing the Tavern Platt Park, citing higher property taxes, rising wages and increased competition. He sold the building at 1475 South Pearl Street, which had housed a series of restaurants (India's Pearl, Lola, Micole and Greens before that) to Steve Lockton, who opened Jack's Uptown on East 17th Avenue in 2017 and closed the spot last fall. But it turned out to be less of a closure and more of a move, as Lockton will reopen Jack's, named after his dad, in his newly purchased Platt Park restaurant space.

That's just one of many recent changes on Old South Pearl, along with the departure of Palizo and Hanson's, and the arrival of Chook, Quiero Arepas and Hazel Art Bar. 

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >